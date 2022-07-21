Cyberattacks Have Almost Doubled Since 2021; Here’s What Troubled Users The Most

Cyberattacks have become more common in the past few years. As per a recent analysis by cybersecurity firm Seon, these cyberattacks have grown twofold since 2021. Considering the growth in the number of people using the internet across the globe is slower in comparison, that means being targeted by one of these attacks is increasing at an alarming rate.

As new ways of buying, accessing, and transferring money online continue to appear, the threat of fraud to banks, firms, and individuals is at an all-time high. Well, it’s high time to double up on the security as well. The most common cyberattacks reported this year were ransomware, malware, and fishing.

Most Common Cyberattacks

Ransomware is a kind of cyberattack that threatens its victims with loss of data or spreading of personal information if the victims fail to pay the ransom amount. Malware is somewhat similar to ransomware and gains authorized access to the victim’s data, computer-processing power, and storage.

Phishing, on the other hand, is a more sophisticated scam. It usually takes the form of an email or social media message disguised as something else to extract the personal information of the people that interact with it.

The fourth one on the list of cyberattacks targets unsecured cloud networks. Fortunately, it is less common these days, seeing a decline of over 50% and represents less than 1% of the cases mentioned in the Seon report. Compromised logins were also less than 1% in the report.

How To Stay Intact From Cyberattacks?

It’s imperative to note that 34% of the cyberattacks were uncategorized in the report, which means there's a big margin for error. Some of the cyberattacks are more frequent compared to others. People interested in the details can check out Seon’s full report on its website.

Thankfully, password-free sign-in options will be here soon, which can be very helpful. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that we can take cybersecurity lightly. As cyberattacks continue to grow, users should ensure their computer’s defenses are always up.

Some of the best methods to make sure you are intact from cyberattacks is to keep your devices’ operating systems updated to the latest version and keep apps updated, especially the browsers. Besides, choosing a strong password and enabling two-factor authentication is always a great way to keep your data safe.

