Elon Musk Slams “Unknown Technology” Fusion; Here’s His Plan For Green Future

By

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the brain behind Tesla and SpaceX, seems unimpressed by the long-term uses of fusion energy, the far-fetched dream of bringing atoms together under extreme environments to produce green electricity. But we are still years away from achieving the long-deferred ambition. Here’s what Elon Musk thinks about fusion energy.

While the concept could put many climatic issues to rest, the world’s richest man isn’t impressed by the logistics and cost of the process. In a tweet, the billionaire wrote, "Fusion would be expensive energy, given difficulty of obtaining and transporting source fuel, plus maintaining the reactor."

"Far better to use the Sun — thermonuclear reactor with no need to refuel or service," he added.

Musk Has Plans For Greener Future

But he has a point! No matter how much researchers and scientists advocate fusion energy, they have yet to crack the code, as current reactors still need far more power to start than they can churn out, despite several decades into the research. According to Elon Musk, we already have a solution for a greener future.

"The primary solution to a sustainable energy future is solar/wind with batteries for when sun doesn’t shine or wind doesn’t blow, interconnected with conventional high voltage lines," Musk said in a follow-up tweet. "No unknown technology is needed!"

Is There An Alternative To Fusion Energy?

It’s a well-known fact that Musk’s Tesla heavily banks on solar energy and battery storage technologies, so his thoughts aren’t a big surprise. And regardless of whether there’s a financial incentive or not, his plan to aim for a renewable grid cannot be completely written off.

Musk hasn’t entirely rubbished the concept of fusion, but he thinks that there are better options to explore. "It’s cool and for sure can and should be done," he tweeted in 2021 after some MIT researchers claimed their compact fusion reactor was "very likely to work."

"But I suspect its best case will be more costly than wind & solar (aka big fusion reactor in sky)," he added at the time.

Rival Billionaires Not On Board With Musk

Other billionaires including Jeff Bezos, however, have their faith in fusion reactors for a greener future. Last year, there were reports that Bezos invested in a Canadian fusion energy startup called General Fusion. Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Virgin CEO Richard Branson have also placed their bets on fusion tech.

Every year researchers claim they are one step closer to achieving fusion, a completely renewable source of energy. However, there aren’t any significant developments to be seen. If it were to Elon Musk, we might be looking at other sources of renewable energy and battery storage tech.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Astronomers Hunt “Super-Earth” Planets Nearby; Can They Harness Life?

Former Twitter Security Exec Reveals Truth About Bots; How Will It Impact The Elon Musk Deal?

Realme C30s First Product Renders Out; Check Key Specifications

Elon Musk Countersues Twitter; Claims Account Engagement On Twitter Is ‘Much Lower’

YouTube Player for Education Announced; Will Ads Affect the Courses?

Did Elon Musk Lose The First Twitter Hearing? Lawsuit Hearing Now Set For October

Apple iPhone 14 Series Shipment Delayed Until October

Elon Musk Wants Twitter Trial To Be Held In February 2023; Here’s Why Twitter Might Not Agree

Sony Xperia Ace IV Could Be Sony’s Comeback To Global Smartphone Market

Elon Musk Dragged To Court By Twitter After He Backs Out Of $44 Bn Merger Deal

Vi Offering 2GB Extra Data Each Month: Here’s How to Get It

Elon Musk Backs Out Of Twitter Deal Worth USD 44 Billion; Claims Fake Accounts As Reason

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: elon musk spacex tesla news
Published On September 12, 2022
Read more...