How James Webb Space Telescope Paid Off NASAs 25 Years Of Work

By

Advertisement

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally beamed back its first set of images for astronomers and space enthusiasts. These are full-color images, and astronomers across the globe were taken aback by the details they had to offer. Many even told reporters that they got emotional looking at the pictures.

The new images of deep space shed light on countless galaxies, stars, and fine details that even the legendary Hubble Space Telescope failed to capture. These images provide insight into the birth and collapse of stars with great details, and new colors, and go way beyond what any infrared telescope has ever done.

 

James Webb Space Telescope Proving Its Worth

These images were previously taken by the Hubble Space Telescope as well back in 1990. But JWST has breathed a new life into these pictures, paying off NASA’s over two decades of work and around $10 billion of investment.

The first image taken from JWST showed a long exposure, giving astronomers a sneak peek of what the new space observatory has to offer. These new images show the optical prowess of the new telescope and how sharper and stronger images it can capture of the universe.

"We're making discoveries, and we really haven't even started trying yet," Eric Smith, chief scientist of NASA's astrophysics division, said in the briefing.

Never-Seen-Before Details Of Southern Ring Nebula

The image captured from JWST clearly shows two stars at the center of this nebula, whereas the image captured from the Hubble Space Telescope shows only one.

The Southern Ring Nebula is a dying star that has already imploded and the image shows that it’s slowly expelling the layers of its atmosphere in waves. This phenomenon creates bubbles of colorful gas that keep expanding. While the scientists were aware of the presence of another star at the center of the nebula, they didn’t have any conclusive evidence, until now.

This JWST image shows a red glow around the dying star because it is surrounded by dust, just beside its white companion star.

Sharp Image Of A Galaxy Cluster

In another image captured by JWST’s lens, a cluster of five galaxies can be seen. Four of them are around 300,000 light-years away.

They are believed to be locked in a cosmic dance as each galaxy’s gravity has some impact on another galaxy. The new space observatory has managed to capture huge shock waves as one of the galaxies, NGC 7318B, smashes through the cluster.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Google Remotely Wipes Pixel 7 Pro

James Webb Telescope Looks Back Into The Past; Shares First-Ever Images Of Remote Galaxies

Nothing Phone (1) Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price, Specs And Other Differences

NASA Releases James Webb Telescope ‘Teaser’ Picture

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo With 10mm Drivers, 30-Hours Battery Life Launched; Coming To India?

NASA Perseverance Rover Experiences Dust Devils On Mars; New Insights Into Martian Weather

Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion Laptops With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched

NASA To Broadcast Color Images Clicked By James Webb Telescope On July 12: Where To Watch Event?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount

NASA Megarocket Launch Rehearsal Set For June 6; Artemis 1 Launch Mission To Follow

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying?

NASA Shares Hubble Telescope's Distorted Spiral Galaxy Image

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: nasa space science news
Published On July 13, 2022
Read more...