James Webb Hunts Ancient Galaxies That Hubble Telescope Missed

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has yet again proved why it is the most advanced space telescope. The space observatory has discovered bright, early galaxies that hidden from view until now. One of the galaxies is said to be formed only 350 million years after the Big Bang.

Scientists said that if the results are verified, these newly found galaxies would beat the most distant galaxy that the legendary Hubble Space Telescope has discovered. That one was formed 400 million years after the universe began.

James Webb Space Telescope Taking The Mantle

JWST was launched in December last year as the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope. Ever since it embraced the skies, the telescope’s data has indicated that stars might have formed sooner than previously thought, perhaps within a million years of the Big Bang.

JWST’s latest findings were detailed in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. The study was led by Rohan Naidu of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and his team.

Their study elaborates on two very bright galaxies. One of them is believed to have formed 350 million years after the Big Bang, while another came into existence after 450 million years. The team said more observations are required in JWST’s infrared before naming a new record-holder.

"This is a very dynamic time," said Garth Illingworth, a co-author of the article. "There have been lots of preliminary announcements of even earlier galaxies, and we're still trying to sort out as a community which ones of those are likely to be real."

Solid Evidence Of The Galaxies

Tommaso Treu, a chief scientist for the space observatory’s early release science program, said the evidence that has been presented so far "is as solid as it gets" for the galaxy that is said to have formed 350 million years after the creation of the universe.

Advertisement

Once the findings are verified and more early galaxies are found out there, the team believes the James Webb Space Telescope "will prove highly successful in pushing the cosmic frontier all the way to the brink of the Big Bang."

James Webb’s MIRI Cam Finally Back Online

The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) camera aboard the James Webb Space Telescope which enables astronomers to observe the universe from their preferred wavelength, went offline on August 24 after its grating wheel ran into some technical issue. But thanks to the team’s efforts, the instrument is back online.

MIRI has been a crucial instrument that helped the space telescope capture breathtaking images of the cosmos. While the issues with the instrument did not make the telescope dysfunctional, it was definitely missed.