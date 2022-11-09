NASA Artemis Mission Hit With Another Delay; What’s The Cause?

NASA’s Artemis I mission that will take the space agency to the Moon again seems to be plagued by technical issues. The spacecraft just can’t escape Earth’s gravity. The mission has already seen multiple delays earlier this year because of technical glitches on the launchpad, and later due to Hurricane Ian that pushed NASA to shelter its next-gen Space Launch System (SLS). Now, Tropical Storm Nicole could push the launch date even further.

The storm is said to develop into a hurricane before it reaches Florida. After assessing the weather, NASA has confirmed that it will no longer target the November 14 schedule for the SLS rocket launch. Instead, the space agency will be aiming to launch the rocket on November 16.

Kennedy Space Center Under HURCON

“NASA is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and has decided to retarget a launch for the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed,” said NASA in a release.

“Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm.”

As of now, Kennedy Space Center is in a HURCON (Hurricane Condition) III status. It involves securing the property, equipment, and other facilities at the center. It will also have a team that will closely observe the flight hardware for the Artemis I mission.

While the space agency still has the 98-meter-tall SLS rocket on the launchpad, it will shelter the rocket if the weather conditions go out of hand. That’s what NASA did during Hurricane Ian, sending the rocket back to Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

NASA Moon Ambitions Hit With Setbacks

If Artemis I takes off as planned, it will spend 25 days circling the Moon, testing the Orion capsule’s worthiness of taking astronauts with the Artemis II mission. NASA aborted the first attempt to launch the Artemis I when engineers found an engine bleed in the rocket.

NASA is under immense pressure to launch the Space Launch System, especially after years of delay and investing over $10 billion in the rocket. The launch delays are adding to that pressure.