What’s Stopping NASA SLS Moon Rocket From Escaping Earth’s Gravity?

Advertisement
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s next-gen Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which will kick off its Artemis mission to set up a base on the Moon, is still not ready to take off. After getting hit by several delays, the rocket is currently at the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to keep it intact from Hurricane Ian.

The huge Moon rocket was earlier slated to take its maiden flight in August but was delayed due to a technical glitch in one of its engines. The issues were identified just 70 minutes before the takeoff. NASA attempted another lift-off in September, but another issue forced engineers to call it off.

Hurricane Ian Delaying Launch

NASA tried fixing the problems at the launch site itself, avoiding sending the rocket to VAB. But Hurricane Ian has forced the space agency to secure the rocket at VAB.

“As part of NASA’s hurricane preparedness protocol, a 'ride out’ team will remain in a safe location at Kennedy throughout the storm to monitor center-wide conditions,” NASA wrote in a blog post. “After the storm passes, they will conduct an assessment of facilities, property, and equipment. Once it is safe for additional employees to return to Kennedy, engineers will extend platforms to establish access to the rocket and spacecraft.”

NASA Looking For Another Launch Window

NASA engineers will review the issues again before bringing back the rocket to the launch site. The space agency is also on the lookout for a new launch window. The SLS engineers will retest all the systems and swap the batteries on the rocket's flight termination system before the next attempt.

“Managers will review options on the extent of work that will be conducted in the VAB before returning to the launch pad or identifying the next opportunity for launch. Technicians will swap out batteries on the rocket’s flight termination system and retest the system prior to the next launch attempt,” NASA added.

NASA previously announced October 2 as a possible launch date, but with the natural calamity coming in the way, the launch window is almost impossible to make use of.

Artemis Moon Mission In Trouble?

With the launch of the Artemis I mission, NASA will be sending an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the Moon. The goal of the mission is to fly-by across the Moon for six weeks and return to Earth.

Once the Artemis 1 is launched successfully, the space agency will prepare for the crewed Artemis 2 mission, and Artemis later in 2024, which will see astronauts land on the lunar surface. Well, all that depends on how NASA’s first step towards setting a base on Moon goes.

Advertisement
More SPACE News

Our Milky Way Galaxy Is Rippling And The Reason Is Surprising

NASA DART Mission Crashes Into Asteroid, But How Will We Know It Succeeded

Will Scanning Old Data Help Scientists Hunt Alien Life? It Might Be Worth A Shot

James Webb Space Telescope Is Showing Us Real Faces Of Neighboring Planets

James Webb Space Telescope’s Important Instrument Mode Down; Will It Affect Its Efficiency?

Chinese Firm’s Space Solar Panels Concept Could Be Gamechanger For Renewable Energy

Here’s What A Meteoroid Striking Mars Sounds Like

Did NASA Perseverance Rover Just Discover Life Signs On Mars?

This Might Be The Most Incredible Photo Captured Of A Dying Comet

Saturn’s Rings Might Be Hiding Remains Of An Ancient Moon

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Records Mars Landscape In Incredible Detail

Video Shows International Space Station Spewing Garbage Towards Earth
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: space science nasa news
Read more...