Astronomers Detect An Unparalleled Energy Burst; What Was The Cause?

Astronomers have detected the brightest energy burst ever recorded in space. The findings have sent ripples across scientists. According to a report from Vice, the ultra-bright gamma-ray burst (GRB), which are massive energy bursts that are felt when major galactic events such as star deaths take place, was observed by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

Marcos Santander, an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote, "Brightest GRB ever just dropped."

Another astronomer at the University of Leicester, Phil Evans also tweeted, "It's bright. Really bright. Like, stupidly really bright. It turns out my analysis codes weren't really built for things this bright."

This Discovery Could Be A Game Changer

In response to Vice, Evans stressed how exciting the discovery of this bright GRB is and how long will astronomers take to completely study it and understands its importance. Named GRB 221009A, it is "clearly the brightest GRB we've seen in X-rays, at least at the time after the initial explosion that we’ve observed it," Evans wrote in emails to Vice.

"The new GRB 221009A is something around 1,000 times brighter than the typical GRB and a few hundred times brighter than the brightest ones seen before — but this is only true in X-rays," he explained. "In gamma-rays it is one of the brightest seen (according to the report from the Fermi telescope team)."

Chaotic Cosmic Dance

Researchers previously found out that our Milky Way Galaxy is rippling. The disruption is caused due to the neighboring Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, which has a size equivalent to 400 million Suns.

The researchers believe that such rippling could have happened several times in the past. The study explains how the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy collided with the Milky Way eons ago. The rippling that is being felt right now could be a result of age-old cosmic impacts that made stars throughout the galaxy move at different speeds without any specific reason.

To study the wobbling, a team of international researchers used the data collected by the European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory. They observed the movements of over 20 million stars in the Milky Way and compared their locations.