Flipkart Big Billion Days Dates Revealed: Checkout the Top Deals Here

Flipkart has officially announced that the 2022 edition of the Big Billion Days will take place between the 23rd and 30th of September. On top of that, Flipkart Plus users can get early access to all the deals available during the Big Billion Days.

During the 9th edition of the Big Billion Days, users can also pre-book the deals by paying Re. 1 as a token advance. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform will also have 30 'Special Edition' collectibles from 90+ brands across categories.

To improve first and last mile delivery during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has opened over 100 new last-mile delivery hubs and it also recently opened its biggest fulfillment center in Hariyana, capable of processing one million shipments per day.

The company will also continue to offer open-box delivery service in select pin codes. As a part of sustainability efforts, Flipkart will deploy thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country to reduce its carbon footprint.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Offers

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022, users can get a 10 percent instant discount on pre-paid transactions made using select debit and credit cards. The e-commerce platform will also offer up to Rs. 1,00,000 credit for select customers under Flipkart Pay Later scheme.

Top Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022

Flipkart has started to tease some of the most exciting deals of the upcoming annual sale. The brand has already confirmed that devices like the Google Pixel 6a will be available for just Rs. 27,699, while the Nothing Phone (1) will retail for Rs. 28,999. Similarly, phones like the Poco F1 have also received a massive discount, which will be available for just Rs. 21,999 during the Big Billion Days 2022.

The Motorola Edge 30 will also be available for Rs. 22,749, and just like last year, Flipkart will also have massive deals on discounts on Apple iPhones like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11.

