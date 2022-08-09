Google Outage Reported Worldwide; Users React On Twitter

Google seems to be in trouble as thousands of users have complained of an outage. Google Down has been trending on Twitter too. Users across the world faced issues with Google Search, Google Analytics, Google Cloud, and many other Google services. Gmail and YouTube were also facing issues, many users complained.

Google Down: Users Complain Worldwide

According to Downdetector, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Duo, Gmail, and YouTube were the apps that users were experiencing difficulty to access. Indian users also faced many issues while trying to access Google and its services on their mobile phones.

Indian users complained that Google was unavailable to access around 6:30 AM today, August 9. Around 7:07 AM, the issue seemed to have peaked with more than 40,000 complaints on social media platforms like Twitter.

Around the same time, many users halfway across the globe were also complaining about the same issue. Downdetector too witnessed the outage, which has been a rare case for Google. Other tech platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others have faced similar outages. But it seems to be a first for Google on this global scale.

Why Is Google Down?

Screenshots shared by users across the world revealed the issue of Google's outage. A few users pointed out 500 error on Google Search. "The server encountered an error and could not complete your request" the Google message read.

From the looks of it, the Google outage problem could be related to its servers. Considering this is a global outage, all of Google's servers could have faced an issue. The Google outage message also read: "If the problem persists, please report your problem and mention this error message and the query that caused it."

Twitter Reacts To Google Outage

Like always, Twitter was flooded with reactions and complaints from users worldwide. "Is the world ending? Google down. Google down!" a user posted on Twitter. Most of the users who reported Google down were based out of the US, Australia, India, and a few European countries.

For now, the issue seems to be resolved. Google hasn't officially replied to the outage but the problem seems to have been resolved for now.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles