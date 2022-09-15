Astronomers In Awe With James Webb Space Telescope’s Latest Capture

James Webb Space Telescope is back to what it does best -- capturing breathtaking images of the vast universe. This time around, the most no-nonsense scientists are also losing their minds over the telescope’s latest images. The space observatory has chronicled the much-photographed Orion Nebula but with a little more detail.

"We are blown away by the breathtaking images of the Orion Nebula," said Els Peeters, an astrophysicist at Ontario's Western University, praising the new images that show the popular nebula in never-seen-before images. "We started this project in 2017," Peeters added, "so we have been waiting more than five years to get these data."

Never-Seen-Before Orion Nebula

The space laboratory’s images show the Orion Nebula in crisper and richer details. The new images highlight the “filaments” and gas clouds that scientists believe are the cause of star formation. These images will help astronomers observe the 1,300 light-years far nebula more closely.

"These new observations allow us to better understand how massive stars transform the gas and dust cloud in which they are born," Peeters added.

The latest images of the Orion Nebula were obtained by an international consortium of academics. It includes Ontario's Western University, France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (IAS). The Photodissociation Regions for All project has over 100 scientists from 18 nations working closely together.

JWST Never Disappoints

According to Emilie Habart, IAS associate, the new images show more details than ever captured before, helping them understand the mysterious ways star-forming nebula such as Orion evolves.

"We have never been able to see the intricate fine details of how interstellar matter is structured in these environments, and to figure out how planetary systems can form in the presence of this harsh radiation," Habart said in the press release. "These images reveal the heritage of the interstellar medium in planetary systems."

Given the exciting reaction of astronomers to the images, it seems that James Webb Space Telescope is doing exactly what it was destined to do.

Published On September 15, 2022
