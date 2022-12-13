NASA Shows Artemis I Mission Highlights In A Breathtaking Video

NASA has shared a video that shows the biggest highlights from its successful Artemis I mission, which came to an end on Sunday with the Orion spacecraft splashing down in the Pacific ocean. The video shows the historic mission that was launched aboard NASA’s next-gen Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for a journey around the Moon.

During its journey, Orion used its cameras to snap some amazing images of the Moon and our planet, some of which made the cut for NASA’s highlights reel. The Artemis I Moon mission was a test flight for a crewed Artemis II mission that will take the same route in 2024. Later, a crewed mission will land on the Moon, sometime around 2025 or 2026.

Artemis I Mission Breaks Multiple Records

“From launch to splashdown, NASA’s Orion spacecraft completed its first deep-space mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja California, at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET) Sunday,” NASA wrote in a message alongside the video.

During its 25-day mission, the Orion spacecraft covered over 1.4 million miles, entering a distant orbit around the lunar surface that involved two flybys, taking the spacecraft within just 80 miles of the Moon.

NASA’s spacecraft also created history after it traveled the furthest distance from our planet by any human-rated spacecraft. Besides, it also set a new record for staying in space longer than any astronaut-ready capsule without docking to an orbital outpost like the International Space Station (ISS).

Coming Home In A Dramatic Fashion

The mission came to an end after the spacecraft splashed down in a dramatic fashion. It endured temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it entered Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft was hurtling at a speed of almost 25,000 mph before slowing to around 20 mph for a splashdown.

“The splashdown of the Orion spacecraft, which occurred 50 years to the day of the Apollo 17 moon landing, is the crowning achievement of Artemis I,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson. “From the launch of the world’s most powerful rocket to the exceptional journey around the moon and back to Earth, this flight test is a major step forward in the Artemis Generation of lunar exploration.”

NASA aims to create a permanent base on the Moon, where astronauts will able to carry out scientific experiments and work in a similar way to how they do aboard the ISS. The lunar surface could even act as a launch point for the first crewed mission to mars, which is expected to happen by the 2030s.