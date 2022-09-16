NASA’s Perseverance Rover Records Mars Landscape In Incredible Detail

NASA has shared a video captured by the Perseverance Mars rover showing the Red Planet’s landscape in great detail. The footage shows a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic that the rover captured. It is by far the most detailed view of Mars ever and features 1,118 separate images snapped using the rover’s two Mastcam-Z cameras.

To elevate the visual contrast, the color of the video has been enhanced, allowing it to bring out color differences. The space agency said that doing so allows the scientists to interpret the landscape precisely. The footage shows a river delta within Jezero Crater, which is assumed to be filled with water 3.5 billion years ago but lies empty today.

Perseverance Hunting For Life Signs On Mars

Perseverance team member Rachel Kronyak can also be heard commenting on the highly detailed landscape, pointing out important points that have come forward from Perseverance’s exploration so far. The video shows distinct layered rock formations and how some of them have broken and come down.

Viewers can also see the “balanced rock” in the video, which sits at the top of the cliff, alongside Perseverance’s tire tracks on Mars’ dusty terrain. Kronyak also explains how the rover has been collecting rock samples that will be brought back to Earth to determine if the planet ever hosted any form of life.

The collected samples will be returned to our planet in another mission, where scientists will be able to study them with the help of sophisticated tools, giving them a clear view of whether the planet hosted life. Such a breakthrough could help researchers understand more about how life evolved on Earth.

Ingenuity Chopper Providing Important Insights

Perseverance is accompanied by its chopper buddy called Ingenuity. It’s a drone-like machine that registered its name in history books after becoming the first aircraft to pull off a controlled flight on another planet. It has since flown over 30 flights with each one more complex than the previous one.

Aerial images captured from Ingenuity have been assisting the Perseverance team to plan their routes for the rover. Thanks to Ingenuity’s success on Mars, engineers are planning to build more advanced versions of the aircraft for future missions.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles