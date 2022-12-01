NASA’s Cinematic Video Shows Artemis I Moon Mission’s Journey

NASA’s Moon ambitions are finally coming to fruition with the successful launch of the Artemis I mission. The marquee space agency has now shared a cinematic video that shows the Orion capsule’s journey so far. The video knits together the best images and videos captured since the mission took off on November 16.

NASA leveraged its uber-expensive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to put the uncrewed Orion spacecraft into Moon’s orbit. SLS is the most powerful rocket ever to embrace the skies. Artemis I is a test flight for a crewed mission that will be launched not anytime before 2024.

Setting A New Distance Record

During its flight, the Orion spacecraft reached a distance of 268,553 miles from our planet, which is a new distance record. The previous record was held by the Apollo 13 mission launched in 1970. The Apollo 13 rocket went 248,655 miles from Earth.

The Orion came within just 80 miles of the lunar surface during its flyby. NASA’s associate administrator for exploration systems development, Jim Free tweeted saying “everything is going well,” adding “the world’s most powerful rocket reached or exceeded all its performance targets, putting Orion on its course to the moon.”

The mission is scheduled to finish its mission on December 11. The Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

Laying Groundwork For Future Artemis Missions

If NASA’s moon mission is successful, Artemis II will ferry astronauts on the same path as Artemis I. The second mission will also be using the Orion spacecraft. NASA is also aiming for the Artemis III mission to put humans on the lunar surface after five decades.

The third mission will also create history by sending the first woman and the first person of color to the Moon. The bigger picture of NASA’s Artemis program is to set up a permanent base on the lunar surface and launch missions to deep space and other planets.

The mission will also see astronauts staying on the Moon for a long duration, similar to how crews stay aboard the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit currently. NASA will also be planning to send the first manned mission to Mars, which is expected to happen not anytime before the 2030s.