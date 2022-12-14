Physics Breakthrough Proves Fusion Power Could Be A Reality

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory might have achieved something that could pave the way for clean energy. The team claims to have generated more energy with a fusion reaction than the energy required for it.

The researchers used the "world's largest and highest energy laser system" at Livermore's National Ignition Facility for their experiment. They blasted light at small capsules of deuterium-tritium fuel and managed to produce 20 percent more energy than the amount needed to power the whole system.

Can Fusion Energy Be A Reality?

While the energy output was pretty modest, the system produced enough energy to boil two to three kettles -- the researchers believe that it could represent a major breakthrough in their mission to turn fusion energy into a reality.

"The fact that we were able to get more energy out than we put in provides an existence proof that this is possible," Mark Herrmann of Livermore, told The New York Times. "It can be built on and improved upon and made better and could potentially be a source of energy in the future."

A net energy gain points toward a big milestone in fusion energy. Engineers have tested several different fusion reactor designs in the past few years, but always had to apply more energy to start the process than they were able to churn out of it. Well, the Livermore scientists claim to have changed that.

Plenty Of Work Still Required

There’s still a lot of work left to be done before we think of replacing gas, coal, and nuclear power plants. Interestingly, we still aren’t sure if the technology can be scaled up feasibly to power an entire grid, the researchers explained.

Advertisement

"To go from there to actually energy on the grid is a very long and difficult path," Riccardo Betti of the University of Rochester, told the NYT.

If fusion power becomes a reality, it will have a huge impact on the world. Not only the technology will be emissions-free, but will also eliminate the risk of causing a nuclear meltdown. Despite the complications that lie ahead, experts believe the latest experiment is a crucial step in the right direction and gives hope about the future of fusion energy.