Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offer; How to Benefits Worth Rs. 4,500

Reliance Jio is celebrating the festival season with some lucrative offers for the subscribers of its broadband service. As per the latest announcement, JioFiber users in the country will get benefits worth Rs. 4,500 on recharging their JioFiber broadband plan. The offer is applicable only on two JioFiber recharge plans.

This Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza is available only for a limited time period, which is until October 9. It went live on October 1 on account of the ongoing festival season. It has also been announced that the offer is applicable only to the postpaid users of the broadband service. Let's take a look at the benefits from here.

Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza Offer

Reliance JioFiber has announced a slew of benefits worth Rs. 4,500 for consumers in India on recharging for Rs. 599 or Rs. 899. During Reliance JioFiber Festival Bonanza offer period, broadband users who recharge with the Rs. 599 plan will get benefits worth Rs. 1,000 each at Ajio, Myntra, and Reliance Digital Stores. Subscribers can also get a discount of Rs. 1,500 on Ixigo.

Notably, the Rs. 599 JioFiber recharge plan offers 3.3TB of high-speed data per month at a speed of 30Mbps for six months. With this plan, users will get access to over 14 OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and others worth Rs. 200, over 550 on-demand TV channels, and a free Jio set-top box.

On the other hand, the Rs. 899 JioFiber recharge plan will provide subscribers with benefits worth Rs. 500 each on Myntra and Reliance Digital Stores. They will also get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount coupon that can be used on Ajio and another discount coupon of Rs. 1,500 that can be used on Ixigo. Talking about benefits, the Rs. 899 JioFiber broadband plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 599 plan. However, the differences are that the higher denomination plan will provide a speed of 100Mbps and it has a shorter validity of three months.

The cost of the Rs. 599 and Rs. 899 JioFiber broadband plans will increase with GST. The recharge will be available on Jio.com and the MyJio app.