This Viral Image Is of an Ant, Not a Predator or an Alien

This image has taken the internet by storm. While one might confuse this for an alien or a predator, it's actually a close-up picture of an ant, shot with the help of a microscope. It's not just an ordinary picture, it's a picture that has both won and scared some people on the internet.

A Lithuanian photographer shot this picture of an ant as a part of a Nikon photography competition. And, guess what, he has won a Nikon accessory that's worth $35 while a picture of the front paw of the Madagascar giant day gecko shot by two students has won the Nikon's 2022 Smart World Photomicrography award.

A Brief Backdrop

Wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas submitted this image to Nikon as a part of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition 2022. Later, this image made its way into the top 57 submissions under the "Images of Distinction" category.

The picture has been microscopically magnified, which has helped in highlighting the various facial characteristics of the ant. It is an interesting image of how the human perspective changes when we look closely into a subject that we interact with on an everyday basis.

The photographer states that he lives near a forest, which has helped him to capture an ant. Besides, he also confirms that the photo of the ant has been shot with the help of a microscope

While most people think the ant looks scary, Eugenijus Kavaliauskas thinks that "There are no horrors in nature" and here is the rest of the statement that has been shared with Insider.

I'm always looking for details, shadows, and unseen corners. The main goal of photography is to be a discoverer. I am fascinated by the Creator's masterpieces and the opportunity to see God's designs.

He claims that when he started microphotography, "all the beetles looked like a little monster." Since then, he has gotten used to it. All in all, this new perspective of an ant has definitely sparked a debate online on how these tiny creatures look under a microscope.

Did He Win The Award?

Sadly, no. Two students of the University of Geneva's department of genetics and evolution named Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch have won Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition 2022. The magnificent picture of the front paw of the Madagascar giant day gecko with fluorescent detail has also been captured with the help of a microscope.

