We Might Be Wrong About Universe’s Expansion Rate All This While

It’s a known fact that the universe is expanding at an exponential rate and several efforts have been made to measure the rate at which it expands. However, a groundbreaking discovery suggests our current understanding of the cosmos could be misleading.

According to a new paper, a team comprising international researchers studied the light emitted from 1,550 supernova events, some of which occurred near our Milky Way galaxy while some happened millions of light-years away. The team wanted to determine the composition and expansion rate of the universe. The study is published in The Astrophysics Journal.

Most Precise Measurements Of The Universe

During the study, the team’s analysis called Pantheon+ made some of the most precise measurements of the universe. "With these Pantheon+ results, we are able to put the most precise constraints on the dynamics and history of the universe to date," Dillon Brout, co-author and researcher at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, told The Harvard Gazette.

Interestingly, the findings of the study align with some existing theories of dark matter, an unknown yet existing substance that is yet to be measured or observed directly. The study also corroborates with dark energy theories, a kind of energy that acts opposite of gravity.

The study suggests that the universe is made up of two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter, and this matter is mostly dark matter.

"We've combed over the data," Brout explained, "and can now say with more confidence than ever before how the universe has evolved over the eons and that the current best theories for dark energy and dark matter hold strong."

Study Fails To Explain Cosmology’s Most Intriguing Problem

While the study questions our understanding of the universe, it fails to explain one of cosmology’s most intriguing problems -- the Hubble tension. Scientists still haven’t been able to explain the discrepancies between previous estimates of the universe’s expansion rate and the measurements derived from electromagnetic remnants from the ancient universe.

The new study points out that the universe is expanding at around 160,000 miles per hour; however, previous measurements show that the universe is expanding at a much slower rate. While the team’s analysis does confirm the discrepancy, it doesn’t explain the reason behind it.

That said, Pantheon+ has paved the way for more such studies and might have laid the groundwork for solving complex discrepancies such as the Hubble tension.