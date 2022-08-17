Best Laptops With 32GB RAM To Buy In India

By

Advertisement

If you are looking forward to buying a new laptop, then you will have to research a lot of factors such as design, features and more. Mostly, the expensive and premium laptops will feature high-end processors, eye-catchy screens and powerful GPUs. Likewise, if you are into intense tasks such as graphic designing, 3D modelling, etc, then you will need a beefed up device with 32GB RAM.

In addition to rendering immense speed levels, such massive RAM capacities will ensure high levels of productivity. With a laptop featuring 32GB RAM, you will experience super-fast data processing and reduced software loading times. Take a look at the best 32GB RAM laptops available in India right now.

ASUS ROG Flow X16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16 inch, 32GB RAM, 1TB, Windows 11 Home)

Price: Rs. 261,990
Key Specs

  • Display: 40.64 cms (16 inches), QHD+ Mini LED
  • Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • Included Software: MS Office Home and Student
    • APPLE Macbook Pro M1 Max - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MK1H3HN/A

    Price: Rs. 3,09,990
    Key Specs

    • 16.2 Inch 41.05 cm Liquid Retina XDR Display
    • 32GB RAM
    • 1TB HDD Capacity
    • 16-core GPU
    • macOS Monterey
    • 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

      •  

      ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 Octa Core 6900HS (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/8 GB Graphics)

      Price: Rs. 1,91,990
      Key Specs

      • 14 inch QHD+, WQXGA, Backlit LCD, IPS-level (Brightness 500 nits)
      • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
      • Preloaded with MS Office
      • 32 GB of RAM
      • 1 TB Internal Memory
      • Windows 11 Home
      • Ryzen 9 Octa Core
      • 4 Speaker system
      • 76WHrs, 4S1P, Li-ion Battery
        • DELL XPS 9500 15.6-inch(39.6cm) UHD Laptop (10th Gen Core i7-10750H/32GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10 Home Plus

        Price: Rs. 2,18,500
        Key Specs

        • Display: 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve 500-Nit Display
        • Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor (12MB Cache, up to 5GHz,6 cores)
        • Memory & Storage:32 GB DDR4 at 2933 MHz, dual channel |1TB HDD Capacity
        • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6
        • Operating System: Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language & Microsoft Office Home
        • Keyboard & Battery:Backlit chiclet keyboard | 6-Cell Lithium Ion Battery |6 cell 86 Whr|13 hrs battery life
          • ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Core i7 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/8 GB Graphics)

          Price: Rs. 2,34,990
          Key Specs

          • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
          • Windows 10 Home
          • 1 TB SSD
          • 32 GB RAM
          • 8 GB Graphics
          • Core i7 Processor
          • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design/300 Hz
          • 4 cell battery
            • ASUS Core i9 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060) UX581LV-H2035T

            Price: Rs. 2,69,990
            Key Specs

            • 15.6 inch UHD (4K) OLED Glossy IPS-Level Touch Display
            • 32 GB RAM
            • 1 TB HDD Capacity
            • Windows 10 Home
            • 6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
            • Core i9 Processor
            • Intel HM470 Chipset
            • 8 cell Battery with 230 W AC Adapter
              • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 14 inches QHD Gaming Laptop

              Price: Rs. 1,75,390
              Key Specs

              • Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Display
              • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)
              • Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM
              • Storage: 1TB HDD Capacity
              • Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM
              • Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019
              • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity
              • Battery: 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
                • Dell XPS 9720 Laptop

                Price: Rs. 2,44,770
                Key Specs

                • Display: 17.0" UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits
                • OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language
                • Processor: Intel i9-12900HK
                • RAM & Storage: 32GB DDR5 & 1TB HDD Capacity
                • Graphics & Keyboard: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) & Backlit Keyboard
                • Battery : 6 Cell, 97 Wh battery
                  • Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Laptop

                  Price: Rs. 1,84,143
                  Key Specs

                  • Display: 16-inch QHD+ 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS Non-Touch ComfortView Plus Display
                  • Memory & Storage: 32GB RAM, Storage; 512GD HDD Capacity
                  • Latest i7 Processor:Up-to-date 11th Genernation Intel Core i7-11800H
                  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home-Beautiful,

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Vivo V25 Pro With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched In India

Amazon Great Freedom Sale On LG Gram Laptops: Best Thin & Light Laptop For Rs. 99,999?

Infinix Hot 12 With 50MP AI Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery Launched: Starts From Rs. 9,499

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15 (2022) G533 Review: A Gamer’s Delight

Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Xiaomi Smartphones

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 Touch Launched In India

Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win iPad Air And More

Croma Back To School: Special Discounts On List Of Best Laptops

Dell XPS 13 9315 With Intel Core i7 Launched In India; Is It Worth Buying At Rs. 99,000?

Asus Launches Two New Ryzen 6000 Series-Powered ROG Laptops In India

LG Proconnect IT Event Showcases Next-Gen Monitors, Laptops, And Projectors

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Laptop Review: Decent Daily Driver For Budget Buyers
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: laptops news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Read more...