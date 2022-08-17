Best Laptops With 32GB RAM To Buy In India

If you are looking forward to buying a new laptop, then you will have to research a lot of factors such as design, features and more. Mostly, the expensive and premium laptops will feature high-end processors, eye-catchy screens and powerful GPUs. Likewise, if you are into intense tasks such as graphic designing, 3D modelling, etc, then you will need a beefed up device with 32GB RAM.
In addition to rendering immense speed levels, such massive RAM capacities will ensure high levels of productivity. With a laptop featuring 32GB RAM, you will experience super-fast data processing and reduced software loading times. Take a look at the best 32GB RAM laptops available in India right now.
Price: Rs. 261,990
Key Specs
- Display: 40.64 cms (16 inches), QHD+ Mini LED
- Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- Included Software: MS Office Home and Student
- 16.2 Inch 41.05 cm Liquid Retina XDR Display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB HDD Capacity
- 16-core GPU
- macOS Monterey
- 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- 14 inch QHD+, WQXGA, Backlit LCD, IPS-level (Brightness 500 nits)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Preloaded with MS Office
- 32 GB of RAM
- 1 TB Internal Memory
- Windows 11 Home
- Ryzen 9 Octa Core
- 4 Speaker system
- 76WHrs, 4S1P, Li-ion Battery
- Display: 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve 500-Nit Display
- Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor (12MB Cache, up to 5GHz,6 cores)
- Memory & Storage:32 GB DDR4 at 2933 MHz, dual channel |1TB HDD Capacity
- Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language & Microsoft Office Home
- Keyboard & Battery:Backlit chiclet keyboard | 6-Cell Lithium Ion Battery |6 cell 86 Whr|13 hrs battery life
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
- Windows 10 Home
- 1 TB SSD
- 32 GB RAM
- 8 GB Graphics
- Core i7 Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design/300 Hz
- 4 cell battery
- 15.6 inch UHD (4K) OLED Glossy IPS-Level Touch Display
- 32 GB RAM
- 1 TB HDD Capacity
- Windows 10 Home
- 6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Core i9 Processor
- Intel HM470 Chipset
- 8 cell Battery with 230 W AC Adapter
- Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Display
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)
- Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM
- Storage: 1TB HDD Capacity
- Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM
- Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity
- Battery: 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
- Display: 17.0" UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits
- OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Processor: Intel i9-12900HK
- RAM & Storage: 32GB DDR5 & 1TB HDD Capacity
- Graphics & Keyboard: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) & Backlit Keyboard
- Battery : 6 Cell, 97 Wh battery
- Display: 16-inch QHD+ 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS Non-Touch ComfortView Plus Display
- Memory & Storage: 32GB RAM, Storage; 512GD HDD Capacity
- Latest i7 Processor:Up-to-date 11th Genernation Intel Core i7-11800H
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home-Beautiful,
Price: Rs. 3,09,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,91,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 2,18,500
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 2,34,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 2,69,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,75,390
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 2,44,770
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,84,143
Key Specs