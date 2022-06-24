Buying Guide: Best Laptops With High-End Graphic Cards Under Rs. 2 Lakhs

With a budget of around Rs. 2,00,000, one can easily get the latest laptops, capable of playing modern AAA titles at the highest graphics settings without any issue. Brands like Asus, HP, Acer, MSI, and Apple offer a lot of high-end laptops most powerful laptop CPUs.

If you are looking for an Apple device, then we recommend the Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or the M1 Max Processor. Similarly, you can also consider devices like Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Predator Helios 300, and a lot more for less than Rs. 2,00,000. Check out the list of some of the best high-end laptops with powerful graphics cards in India.

HP avilion Gaming 15-dk0041nr (7KW86UA) Laptop Price: Rs. 115,229

Key Specs Fast and easy multitasking: experience high-grade Graphics and processing power that meets your gaming and multitasking needs for the latest games including Fortnight, PUBG, and Overwatch

Advanced thermal Management: optimized thermal design and IR sensor keeps your laptop cool to the touch, without affecting acoustics

Fast Processor: 9th Generation intel(r) core(tm) i5-9300h Processor, quad-core, 2.4GHz up to 4.1GHz with Intel's) Turbo Boost

Realistic graphics: nvidia(r) geforce(r) GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated). enjoy new levels of gaming realism and performance with real-time ray-tracing technologies. Vr/mr ready. 15.6-Inch diagonal FHD IPS Anti-Glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display (1920x1080) with 144Hz refresh rate

Memory and storage: 12 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (upgradable with 2 accessible Memory Slots), and Fast boot-up, file transfer and a snappier experience with the internal 256 GB pcie(r) nvme(tm) M.2 Solid State Drive

Bios recovery and protection: automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from boot-up issues

Ports: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C(tm), 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, RJ-45, HDMI, headphone-microphone combo

Battery life: up to 8 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage); up to 8 hours (video playback); up to 5 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming)

Thin and light (unpackaged): 14.17 inches (W) x 10.08 inches (D) x 0.92 inch (H); 4.92 pounds

Operating System and Warranty: Windows 10 Home

Apple MacBook Pro (13.3-inch/33.78 cm, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Price: Rs. 1,25,990

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance



Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac



8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever



8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games



16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning



8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid



Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant



Active cooling system sustains incredible performance



33.78cm (13.3-inch) Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail



FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls



Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7 10th Gen 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop Price: Rs. 1,09,990

15.6 IPS display of this gaming laptop from Acer comes clad in a black metal body that oozes style.





It comes equipped with 6 GB of NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060 so that you can enjoy an enhanced and seamless gaming experience





It comes equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of DDR4 2666 RAM, which can be expanded to up to 32 GB so that you can multitask with ease.





This Acer laptop boasts a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an overdrive response of 3 ms so that the visual experience of your game is lag-free, fluid, and seamless.





The HDMI 2.0 and the DisplayPort 1.4 allow you to connect two more displays with this laptop so that you have up to 3 displays to enhance your gaming experience and widen your play area.





HP Omen 15-en1036AX (3W218PA) Laptop Price: Rs. 109,990

Do Check Partner offer section for Exciting offers from HP.







Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (up to 4.4 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores)







Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB), Upgradable to 32 GB | Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD







Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS, Anti-glare Display , 72% NTSC | 144 Hz Refresh Rate, 300 nits Brightness







Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated)







Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity







Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM-HQ403TS Laptop Price: Rs. 1,54,990

15.6 QHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9,anti-glare display









AMD Ryzen TM 9 5900HX Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)

9 5900HX Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)







Windows 10 Home (Free upgrade to Windows 11, when available)









NVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 3070 Laptop GPU,With ROG Boost up to 1660MHz at 115W (130W with Dynamic Boost),8GB GDDR6

3070 Laptop GPU,With ROG Boost up to 1660MHz at 115W (130W with Dynamic Boost),8GB GDDR6







Max Capacity: 64GB









1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD







Backlit Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB with Num-pad,Touchpad









90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery









Lenovo Legion 5 (82JU010NIN) Laptop Price: Rs. 1,29,990

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Dolby Vision











Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available* Disclaimer-*The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered late 2021 into 2022











Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 - 5800H | Speed: 3.2 GHz (Base) - 4.4 GHz (Max) | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | 16MB Cache











Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics with max TGP 95W | Boost Clock 1500/1740MHz | Free-Sync and G-Sync











Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM DDR4-3200 | 512GB SSD











AI Engine : Upto 15% more FPS and Best performance with Auto Detect Mode (Top 16 AAA Titles) and Auto Optimisation Mode | Q Control 4.0 to select between Quiet (Blue), Intelligent (White) and Performance (Red) Modes











Cooling: Legion Coldfront 3.0 with Quad Channel Exhaust System with Copper Fins











OS and Pre-Installed Softare: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity | MS Office Home and Student 2019











Audio: 2 x 2W HD Stereo Speakers | Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound, Sound Tracker, Night Mode, Sound Sharing and Content Profiles Camera (Built-in): HD 720p with E-camera Shutter which acts as physical kill switch for 100% privacy protection | Integrated Dual Array Microphone











Keyboard: Full-size 4-Zone RGB LED Backlit Legion TrueStrike Keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, Anti-Abrasion and Soft-Landing switches | 1.5 mm Key Travel | Large Arrow Keys | Large one piece Track Pad











4 cell, 60Wh Battery











Asus TUF FX505GT-BQ006T Laptop Price: Rs. 1,18,998

15.6" Full HD display. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight.













9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H mobile processor. Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don't.













8GB DDR4 system memory. 512GB SSD.













NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, Backed by 4GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games













HDMI, Wireless-AC connectivity, RGB backlit keyboard. Windows 10 Home 64-bit













MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK-046IN Laptop Price: Rs. 139,990

15.6 inch QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz, IPS-Level















Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro















Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core TM i9 Processor

i9 Processor













Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core TM i7 Processor

i7 Processor













NVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6,Up to 1340MHz Boost Clock, 105W Maximum Graphics Power with Dynamic Boost. *May vary by scenario

3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6,Up to 1340MHz Boost Clock, 105W Maximum Graphics Power with Dynamic Boost. *May vary by scenario













Memory: DDR4-3200,2 Slots,Max 64GB















RGB Backlight Keyboard















4-Cell,90 Battery (Whr) Battery

