Foldable Screen Laptops To Rule 2023; Know What’s Coming Your Way

What could be more intriguing than a foldable phone? A foldable laptop. It's more interesting to see a larger glass display fold in half, roll up, or expand into a massive screen to serve as a productivity workstation or gaming rig. Consider carrying a 7-inch tablet in a bag that converts into a sleek foldable-screen notebook for work and play. You get the picture! Right.

We're not talking about some Sci-fi device from a Hollywood film here; foldable laptops are already a reality and will dominate the market in 2023. Some leading PC manufacturers, such as Lenovo and Asus, are already selling compelling products that appear to be far more innovative and useful than the overhyped foldable smartphones.

Consider the recently released Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022). The innovative notebook, on display at IFA 2022, has a flexible OLED screen and a magnetic keyboard. The innovative device functions as a large 16.3-inch tablet with an on-screen keypad or as a portable 12-inch laptop with a magnetically attached physical keypad. The displays also support touch and the Lenovo Precious Pen.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is another intriguing product (UX9702). The innovative two-in-one operates on the same principle to provide portability and productivity. The laptop has a 17.3" Foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen that folds down into a compact 12.5" display for use as a traditional notebook with a magnetic physical keypad.

These two machines set the standard for modern workspaces and will inspire other manufacturers to create similar or even better products.

According to industry analyst Ross Young, the market will see at least seven foldable-screen laptops in 2023. According to a report published in digitaltrends.com, DSCC expects a "34% increase in foldable handset shipments in 2023," with one Chinese brand set to launch at least four foldable laptop models. However, due to the expected recession and uncertain demand for the form factor, brands developing foldable laptops are expected to do so in limited volumes.

GizBot speculates that the market will see more than seven of these machines. Chinese markets are quick to adopt new technologies, and brands may have begun developing similar but discrete models while we write.

We wouldn't be surprised if Xiaomi released a larger tablet-like foldable, as the company has already entered the foldable phone market with its first handset, the Mi Mix Fold 2. In addition to foldable screens, the companies may experiment with rollable OLED panels, as Oppo demonstrated with its Oppo X 2021 rollable concept handset.

We cannot wait to see what brands have in store for consumers in 2023 when it comes to foldable displays, both for smartphones and laptops.

