JioBook Alternatives in India: Best Laptops Under Rs. 20,000

JioBook is now official with a starting price of Rs. 19,500, making it one of the most affordable laptops in the country. However, there are a lot of good laptops which are even more affordable than the JioBook from prominent laptop brands like Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

Here are some JioBook alternatives that you can consider in India. These devices offer similar, if not better, performance and features than Jio's very first laptop. Moreover, these laptops are also expected to offer better after-sale support, given they come from well-established laptop brands.

Asus Chromebook Flip -- Rs. 16,490

The Intel Celeron-powered Asus Chromebook Flip (C214MA-BU0704) with 4GB of RAM (twice that of the JioBook) and 32GB of internal storage is currently available on Flipkart for just Rs. 16,490. The laptop runs on ChromeOS, and the company is even including a complimentary 64GB microSD card, which increases the storage of this device to 96GB.

This rugged laptop also has an 11.6-inch HD display and a 720p web camera along with a 5MP primary camera. Except for the 4G connectivity, the Asus Chromebook Flip is a better JioBook in every possible way.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook -- Rs. 14,990

The even more affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is also powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage (twice as of the JioBook). This is also an 11.6-inch laptop with ChromeOS, and the device claims to offer 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The IdeaPad 3 has a stereo speaker setup with 2-watt audio. The laptop is also equipped with a Google H1 security chip, which ensures additional data protection on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.

HP Chromebook -- Rs. 19,990

The HP Chromebook, powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is also available for less than Rs. 20,000 in India. As the name suggests, this laptop also runs on ChromeOS with support for Android apps, and there is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

This 11.6-inch laptop weighs 1.07 kg, which makes it a lightweight machine. The laptop comes with voice-enabled Google Assistant support. Overall, the HP Chromebook is both affordable and a unique-looking laptop that can compete against the upcoming JioBook.