Acer Aspire 7 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Just Costs Rs. 62,990

Acer has brought introduced an upgraded Aspire 7 in India. This time around, the new Acer Aspire 7 comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core H series processor with NVIDIA GPU. The Acer Aspire 7 laptop comes in charcoal black color, and the trackpad also has a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Thanks to the new processor, the Acer Aspire 7 (a715-51g-A715-76) also features improved wireless connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, and it also has a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports up to 8K resolution output.

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD (1920x1090p) resolution and with an 81.67 screen-to-body ratio. The base model of the Aspire 7 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1240P, which is an interesting CPU, as it sits between the powerful H series and the efficient U series, offering the best of both worlds.

If there is one thing that lets down the laptop, then it is the dated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB video memory. On top of that, the laptop offers 16GB RAM, and it is upgradable to 32GB. The Acer Aspire also offers 512GB SSD with an additional M.2 slot. The company claims that the storage on the Acer Aspire 7 is upgradable to 2TB.

There is a 720p web camera, and the keyboard has an LED backlight. The laptop comes with a 50Whr battery, which seems small for a laptop with a 15.6-inch screen and a 4GB graphics card. The device has three USB-A ports, a USB Type-C thunderbolt port, an RJ45 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Acer Aspire 7 Price In India

The base model of the Acer Aspire 7 with Intel Core i5-1240p, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and GTX 1650 GPU retails for Rs. 62,990. And for the asking price, the Aspire 7 looks like a great laptop, a laptop that can game and can also handle normal day-to-day tasks. Stay tuned for our full review of the Acer Aspire 7 with the 12th Gen Intel Core processor to learn more about this laptop.

