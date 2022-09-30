Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop With DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 Certification Launched

OLED display technology is primarily seen on high-end smartphones and smart TVs. These days, a lot of computer manufacturers have also started implementing OLED technology on their mid-tier and high-end laptops. Acer has now launched its very first laptop in the Swift series with an OLED screen -- the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

The base model of the Swift 3 OLED with Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB of internal storage retails for Rs. 89,999. The device will be available via store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED, as the name suggests comes with a 14-inch 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800p) resolution OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage. The laptop is also DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certified and offers a peak brightness of 500nits. When compared to a laptop with a conventional IPS LCD panel, the Swift 3 OLED will have better contrast (1,000,000:1) ratio and deeper blacks.

The goodness of the display doesn't end there, as it also offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Another mention-worthy feature of this laptop is the FHD web camera, which is said to improve your video calling experience using Acer's TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology that claims to improve picture quality in low-light situations.