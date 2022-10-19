Alienware m15 R7 AMD Gaming Laptop Launched: Better Than Intel Counterpart?

Dell Technologies has officially launched its latest upper mid-tier gaming laptop -- the Alienware m15 R7, powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. It will be interesting to see how this laptop fares against its Intel counterpart.

The base model of the Alienware m15 R7 with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD retails in India for Rs. 1,59,990. Similarly, the high-end model of the Alienware m15 R7 with Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD-based storage costs Rs. 1,99,990.

Both models will be available via online and offline stores such as Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. These are also some of the first laptops from Dell to feature a USB 4 port on the back, allowing users to connect external GPUs, storage devices, and docks.

Alienware m15 R7 Specifications

The Alienware m15 R7 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is based on the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU with up to 4.7GHz clock speed and 20MB cache. The high-end model of the Alienware m15 R7 with the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU offers up to 170W of TDP, and the company claims that it is one of the most powerful 15-inch Alienware yet.

The laptop comes with a custom cooling solution with Cryo Tech cooling technologies. Five different power modes such as full speed offers max power, performance mode that prioritizes the GPU performance, balance mode, battery saver mode, and quiet mode.

The company also claims that the Alienware m15 R7 delivers 1.3x times more airflow with 87 percent improvement in internal airflow obstruction, allowing the laptop to run cool at all times. These laptops also offer NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies, enabling a smooth gameplay experience.

Both variants of the Alienware m15 R7 feature per-key RGB backlight control with AlienFX customization support via the Alienware Command Center. In terms of software, the Alienware m15 R7 will ship with Windows 11 OS and the laptop will be available in Dark Side of the Moon (Dark Color) finish.

Better Than Intel Variant?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU-based Alienware m15 R7 is cheaper than the Intel Core i7-12700H-based Alienware m15 R7. The latest edition is Rs. 10,000 cheaper, and it has everything that the Intel model offers. If you want a new Alienware m15 R7 at a slightly lower price, then the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H-based Alienware m15 R7 is a great pick.

Do note that, the Intel Core i7-12700H-based Alienware m15 R7 does deliver slightly improved single-core and multi-core performance. Even when it comes to gaming, Intel's variant of the Alienware m15 R7 is likely to deliver a few more frames than AMD's counterpart.