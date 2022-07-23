Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free?

By

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is live now, bringing in whopping discounts on many gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and more. If you're looking for a new laptop, you can get one for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. What's more, these laptops are equipped with Intel Evo for prolonged battery life.

Intel Evo Laptops Explained

Intel is a popular processor when it comes to laptops, having a wide range of chipsets up to 12th gen to suit buyers' budgets and requirements. Additionally, Intel has many other features like Evo, which helps in prolonging the battery life. We have tested the Intel Evo platform and found it to extend the battery life exponentially.

Whether you have an FHD display, graphics-heavy apps, or using the laptop to multi-task - the Intel Evo platform claims to offer nine hours on a single charge. This has redefined the thin & light laptop segment in India, especially for the modern workforce. Now you can get an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

How To Win Intel Evo Laptop For Free At Amazon Prime Day?

You can win an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale with just a few easy steps. They are as mentioned below:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Amazon Prime account to shop at the Amazon Prime Day 2022

Step 2: Shop for any product at the Amazon Prime Day 2022

Step 3: You will automatically enter the lucky draw every hour when you shop at the Amazon Prime Day

Step 4: 500 lucky winners will be chosen every hour, and you will get exciting rewards

Step 5: Buyers can visit Amazon Pay > Rewards after July 28 to see if they've won any prize and claim it

The top three winners will get Amazon Pay cashback reward of Rs. 50,000 redeemable on shopping for select Intel Evo laptops. The next 20 winners will get Amazon Pay cashback rewards of Rs. 10,000 redeemable on shopping select electronic devices and accessories from boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, and more. The rest of the winners will get a cashback of Rs. 500.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days Battery Life Now Official: Coming To India?

LG Gram (2022) Laptops Launched In India: Features, Specifications, And Pricing Details

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Pocket-Friendly Discounts On Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More

Upcoming Intel Core i5-13600K Outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro Launched In India: Price, Features

Intel Arc A750 GPU Benchmarked: Can It Compete Against NVIDIA and AMD?

All Videos Longer Than 15 Minutes Will Be Instagram Reels: Is Meta Forcing You To Make Reels?

Acer Aspire 7 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Just Costs Rs. 62,990

Amazon Prime Day Offers On Samsung Galaxy M13 Series: Should You Buy?

Planning To Get An Intel ARC GPU? You Might Need A New CPU As Well

Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000

Apple M2 Benchmarks Out: As Fast As Intel Core i9-12900K?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: intel laptops Amazon news
Published On July 23, 2022
Read more...