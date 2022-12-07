Apple Could Be Working on a Foldable MacBook Due in 2025

It's now been a few years that foldable screens have invaded our lives, starting with foldable smartphones, a rollable TV and even a foldable laptop. Safe to say, the technology is here to stay and is a breath of fresh air amidst devices that look all the same.

Now that foldable devices are going mainstream with Samsung, Oppo, Lenovo, Huawei launching their foldable smartphones and Lenovo and Asus revealing their foldable laptops, it's time for Apple to sit up and take notice.

The trillion dollar company that routinely treats every industry innovation as an incubator-and adopting it only once the technology becomes mature-seems to be working on a foldable MacBook.

A Foldable MacBook in 2025?

According to a report by The Elec, Apple is working on a foldable MacBook due to launch in 2025, referring to sources familiar with the development. The foldable MacBook will reportedly feature a 20.25-inch display when unfolded, and a 15.3-inch screen when folded.

The report claims that Apple will release its first iPad with an OLED display in 2024, and follow it up with a foldable device as an alternative to the compact iPad Mini in 2025.

No other details are known as of now about the device, but it's safe to assume that it will be powered by Apple's own silicon based on ARM technology.

Apple Late to the Party, As Usual

Foldable laptops are not new. Lenovo did the unthinkable with the ThinkPad X1 Fold in 2020, and followed it up with a refresh in 2022. The laptop would become a 16.3-inch model when unfolded while sitting at a compact 12-inch when folded. The ThinkPad X1 Fold ran on an Intel Core i5 processor with Foveros technology, and came with accessories, such as a removable keyboard and stylus.

Asus also entered the space with the Zenbook 17 Fold which opened up to a 17.3-inch display when unfolded and a 12.5-inch panel when folded. The ZenBook 17 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

A big barrier to these foldable laptops are the price tags. The Zenbook 17 Fold launched in India at a hefty price of Rs 3,29,990. There's also a question of durability considering the number of moving parts facilitating the technology. Foldable displays rely on highly complicated hinge mechanisms to fold and unfold. Considering the USP of these devices, you will end up folding and unfolding them quite a few times throughout their lifetime. How long these devices last, remains to be seen.