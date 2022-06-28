MacBook Pro M2 Is Slower Than MacBook Pro M2 In These Aspects

When a company launches a next-generation product, it is mostly assumed to be better or at least as good as the previous model. As per the latest report, the new MacBook Pro M2 seems to be slower than the MacBook Pro M1. No, we are not talking about the CPU or GPU performance, this is regarding the SSD read and write speed.

According to reports from Youtubers like Max Tech and Created Tech, the base model of the MacBook Pro M2 with 256GB SSD offers much lower read and write speeds when compared to the base model of the MacBook Pro M1. How much slow you ask? It is reported that the new MacBook Pro M1's SSD is almost half as slow as the MacBook Pro M1's SSD.

MacBook Pro M2 SSD Speed Test

According to the reports, the MacBook Pro M2(256GB) offers a sequential read speed of 1,446MB/s and A sequential write speed of 1,463MB/s. Similarly, the MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) offers a sequential read speed of 2,900MB/s and a sequential write speed of 2,215MB/s. Hence, the MacBook Pro M2 is proved to have a much slower SSD than its predecessor.

If you are getting a high-end MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB or 1TB storage, then this will not be an issue. The report has even clarified that the base model of the MacBook Pro M2 uses a single NAND flash chip, while the base model of the MacBook Pro M1 uses two NAND flash chips, hence, there is a reduction in read and write speed.

In fact, the higher-capacity variants of the MacBook Pro M2 are just as fast as the MacBook Pro M1. And even in this case, there is no significant improvement in the read and write speed. Does this mean the upcoming MacBook Air M2 will also have a slower SSD? Time has to answer.

With a read and write speed of around 1.4GB/s, most users won't notice any difference while doing normal day-to-day tasks. However, heavy users might feel the difference, especially while doing tasks like video editing or rendering.

