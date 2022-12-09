Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Max Benchmarked on Geekbench Ahead of 2023 Launch

It's safe to say there will not be any new MacBooks launching this year, with the year coming to a close. But the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launched in 2021 are still due for an upgrade, and according to reports, the launch has been pushed to 2023. The upcoming MacBook Pro models, while retaining the design, are expected to feature an upgraded Apple Silicon - The M2 Pro and the M2 Max SoC. And there are now benchmark results revealing just how much more powerful the upcoming new chips are going to be.

Apple M2 Max Performance Benchmarks Leaked Via Geekbench

Someone out there is performing Geekbench performance tests on the upcoming MacBook Pro models with the M2 Max chip, and based on the results listed on the Geekbench database, we have a good idea of what to expect.

The MacBook Pro M2 Max will offer a significant boost in performance over the previous M1 Max. The latest results reveal the upcoming MacBook Pro with M2 Max has scored 2027 on single core performance and 14888 on multi-core performance. This is even higher than a previous Geekbench listing in November, where the M2 Max scored 1853 on single core and 13855 on multi core performance.

M2 Max Could Power 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models in 2023

It's evident that these are new Macs, because the identifiers do not match any existing models. Hence, it could be possible that this is either the 14-inch or the 16-inch MacBook Pro model that Apple is expected to launch next year.

The Geekbench listing does reveal that it is the Apple M2 chip, which features 12 cores with a clock speed of 3.68GHz. The chip also comes with 96GB of unified memory. This also matches with the previous test, but the clock speed on the previous test maxed out a 3.54GHz.

14-22% Bump in Performance Expected Over The Previous Apple M1 Max Chip

In comparison, the entry level variant of the M1 Max from last year reached 1746 on single core and 12155 on multi core performance on the same Geekbench 5 CPU test. The M1 Max powers the Mac Studio and features 10 CPU cores clocked at 3.2GHz.

If we assume the leaked Geekbench results are accurate (they often are not), the M2 Max will be a significant upgrade over the predecessor, almost to the range of 14-22% in multi-core performance.

As for the M2 Pro, it is not clear just how powerful the mid variant of Apple Silicon will be. However, going by precedence, it is likely to be among the ones powering the MacBook Pro. The regular M2 that powers the 2022 MacBook Air launched this year delivers around 11% bump in performance over the M1 MacBook Air.