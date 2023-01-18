Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs: Price, Features

After delaying the launch last year, Apple has finally announced refreshed MacBook Pro 14 and 16, along with the Mac Mini. All three machines run on the latest Apple Silicon. The Cupertino giant did not host a launch event for the launch. Rather, they were announced quietly through press releases.

The latest MacBook Pros run on the Apple M2 Pro and the M2 Max SoC, which offer a significant jump in performance over the previous Apple M2, and other x86-based offerings from Intel and AMD, at least on paper.

Much like the previous Apple M1 Pro and the M1 Max SoCs, the latest processors come with multiple configurations, all with industry-leading power efficiency. The Mac Mini also joins in on the fun, after being restricted to only the base variant of Apple Silicon previously.

Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max Configurations

The Apple M2 Pro SoC features up to a 12-core CPU and up to a 19-core GPU, with support for 32GB unified memory. The M2 Max takes it up with a 38-core GPU and 96GB of unified memory. The chips also feature a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple's Media Engine.

The new chips are made on a 5nm TSMC production process, with the Apple M2 Pro sporting 40 billion transistors, which Apple claimed is 20 percent more than the M1 Pro, and double the number of transistors on the base Apple M2.

Apple is offering the Apple M2 in two CPU configs - 10-core and 12-core. They include up to eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. With this, Apple claims a 20 percent speed bump than the Apple M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU.

The Apple M2 Max is said to be 30 percent faster than the M1 Max, in graphics performance. Apple leverages the Neural Engine and Media engines along with hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, and ProRes video encoding and decoding.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 and the MacBook Pro 16 look identical to their predecessor, with changes felt only under the hood. They come in 14-inch and 16-inch Retina displays with an iPhone-like notch, sans a Dynamic Island, sadly. Apple promises up to 22 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac. It uses the MagSafe 3 port for charging and has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a memory card slot, and an audio jack. You can connect up to three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV with the M2 Max variant, or two Pro Display XDRs with the M2 Pro. They run on the macOS Ventura out of the box.

Apple Mac Mini With Apple M2, M2 Pro

The Apple Mac Mini also retains the same design as before. It still looks like a metal monolith but with more power in its belly. The base Mac Mini with Apple M2 offers 256GB storage with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and 24GB unified memory.

The Mac Mini with M2 Pro has a 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU with 32GB unified memory.

The Mac Mini offers a wide range of connectivity options with two Thunderbolt 4 ports (Four in the M2 Pro variant), two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a gigabit ethernet, and a high-impedance audio port.

Apple MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 Price in India

The MacBook Pro 14 with the M2 Pro chip starts at Rs 1,99,900 in India that comes with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 2,49,900 with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB storage.

Both variants will be available from January 24 in India, with pre-orders starting from January 17.

Apple Mac Mini With Apple M2, M2 Pro Price in India

The base model of the Mac Mini with the M2 chip, 256GB storage is priced at Rs 59,900, while the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,900. The Mac Mini with the M2 Pro starts at Rs 129,900. This can be configured with up to a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, and 32GB unified memory with 8TB SSD storage.

The Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro is available for pre-order from January 17 with shipping from January 24.