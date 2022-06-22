Asus Flow Z13 And TUF Dash F15 2022 Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 90,990

By

ASUS has announced the launch of ROG Flow Z13, the industry's first detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet in India. It comes with MUX Switch technology that enhances performance, fast charging technology, and a 120Hz FHD panel. Alongside, the brand has brought refreshed TUF Dash F15 2022 model, offering a cleaner, more professional look with a cutting-edge combination of CPU and GPU. Let's take a look at the features and availability of these latest offerings by Asus.

Asus Flow Z13 Features & Pricing

In terms of specs, the Asus Flow Z13 features two panels (both are touch). Users can go with a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage or can choose a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Both edge-to-edge display options boast a taller aspect ratio with more space for toolbars and tabs.

It comes with Up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU (6P+8E) and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and RTX 3080 with XG Mobile. It has Vapor chamber cooling for CPU and GPU and 0 dB Ambient Cooling enables silent operation during light tasks. It weighs just 1.1kg and measures 12mm in thickness.

The two-in-one supports a controller, mouse, and keyboard. Additionally, the Asus Flow Z13 packs a 100W adapter, which is claimed to charge up to 50 percent battery in only 30 minutes. As far as the price is concerned, the Asus Flow Z13 price starts at Rs. 136,990 in India. It can be purchased via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand's store.

Asus TUF Dash F15 2022 Specs & Price

Starting with the price, the Asus TUF Dash F15 2022 model will be available with a starting price of Rs. 90,990 in the country. It can be purchased in Off Black and Moonlight White color options. In terms of specs, the device is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and supports up to an RTX 3070 Mobile GPU (80W + 25W Dynamic Boost).

It has a new revamped design with a mecha-inspired aluminum lid. Other features include a 100W PD charger, a 165Hz QHD panel, and a 300Hz FHD panel. It measures 19.95mm in thickness.

Published On June 22, 2022
