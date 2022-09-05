Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition With 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU Launched

Asus has officially launched one of the most powerful gaming laptops of 2022 -- the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition. While it does look similar to the standard Strix Scar 17 of 2022, the special edition is powered by the latest and the most powerful laptop CPU -- the Intel Core i9-12900HX with up to 65W of TDP.

The laptop also comes with the most powerful laptop GPU -- the RTX 3080 Ti with up to 175W of max TGP. On top of that, the device is equipped with two SSDs in RAID 0 array (Gen4x4), offering a total of 4TB internal storage along with 32GB of 4800MHz RAM (16GBx2).

The rest of the features/specifications of the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition align with the regular ROG Strix Scar 17 with a 17.3-inch QHD display, offering up to 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms of response time. The lid of the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is made using aluminum and it also has a special art that becomes visible under UV light.

The keep the components cool, Asus is using Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal on the CPU and GPU. The company claims that the new thermal material helps to keep the temperature of these components down by up to 15 degrees when compared to the traditional thermal paste.

The ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition also has a keyboard with per-key RGB support and is rated for 20 million presses. For the audio, the device is fitted with two tweeters and two woofers with Smart Amp, and there is also native Dolby Atmos support.

Pricing And Availability

The ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition comes with Intel Core i9-12900HX, RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU along with 32GB of RAM and 4TB of internal storage. The laptop will be available across the country starting today for a retail price of Rs. 3,59,990, making it one of the most expensive laptops that Asus has ever launched in India.

