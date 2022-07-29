Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ Gaming Monitor Launched: Packs 4K Resolution, 160Hz Refresh Rate

Asus has expanded its range of gaming monitors by launching the Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ. The brand's latest monitor comes with a 32-inch display, high resolution, and a massive refresh rate to entice gamers. The Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ has been introduced globally, but there's no word when it will be launched in the Indian market.

Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ Sports 32-inch 4K Display

The latest gaming monitor from Asus comes with a 32-inch LED display with highly narrow bezels on all sides. The screen has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The gaming monitor provides a massive screen refresh rate of 160Hz and offers a 1ms response time. The display also offers 96 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage, a maximum brightness of 600 nits, and a 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio.

The Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ is equipped with a height-adjustable stand, which also allows gamers to tilt or swivel the screen. Asus has also added a tripod socket on the gaming monitor to attach a camera or a lamp or some other accessory.

Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ Supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

The Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, apart from offering a low blue light mode. The monitor is capable of outputting the refresh rate at between 47Hz and 160Hz when attached to a PC via DisplayPort. When connected with the HDMI port, it is capable of switching between 47Hz to 144Hz screen refresh rate.

The device has been equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB hub, which has two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports. The monitor comes with HDMI VRR and ALLM functionality, which allows support for the current generation gaming consoles. The net weight of the monitor is 8.9kg with the stand and 5.77kg without the stand.

Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ Pricing, Availability

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing of the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor at the moment. However, the company did announce that the monitor will be going on sale in multiple markets from the third quarter of the year.

Asus ROG Strix Series Gaming Monitors Available In India

Asus' official website is currently selling only one model in the Rog Strix gaming monitors series. The variant is called the Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ and comes with a 32-inch full HD display and a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It is available to buy on various platforms like Amazon, Clarion, and Mdcomputers from a price tag ranging from Rs. 46,000 to Rs. 49,800.

