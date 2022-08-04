Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 Touch Launched In India

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Specifications

The new Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is available in two models of TP3402 and TN3402. This laptop is available in both Intel and AMD variants. The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is available with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon Graphics. The other model comes with the Intel Core i512500H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip also offers a high-performance 79-blade cooling fan and two heavy-duty heat pipes for better heat dissipation. As far as the design is concerned, this Asus laptop flaunts a 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution 1920 X 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports a touchscreen and is certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip also includes a 50Hz battery with 90W fast charging support. It is also equipped with Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports the Asus Stylus. Plus, Asus has embedded the fingerprint sensor on the power button for additional security.