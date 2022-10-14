Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Launched In India: Can It Outlast A Standard Laptop?

Asus has officially launched its very first folding-screen laptop -- the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED for Rs. 3,29,990 in India. The laptop will be available for pre-order starting from October 14th to November 9th. Users who pre-book the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will get the laptop at a discounted price of Rs. 2,84,290.

The company is also offering up to Rs 40,700 in exchange for old laptops along with up to Rs. 5,000 cashback. Besides, users will get goodies worth Rs. 27,100 with every pre-order of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Features

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world's first 17.3-inch laptop with a foldable OLED screen. The laptop comes with a 4:3 aspect ratio display, featuring a native resolution of 2560x1920p. The device can be used as a laptop, tablet, desktop, and even as an actual book.

The machine is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics card and it also has a large 75Wh battery, which should deliver best-in-class battery life when compared to other 17-inch laptops.

Every Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is shipped with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad with keys offering 1.4mm travel and 19.05 mm key pitch. The laptop also has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

At the front, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 5MP primary camera that supports FHD video calling. It uses ASUS 3DNR technology to reduce noise in low-light environments. The laptop also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, allowing users to connect up to two 4K monitors with the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop.

Can It Outlast A Standard Laptop?

Durability is the main issue that a brand has to tackle when designing anything with moving parts. The same applies to the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold which has a massive 17-inch OLED panel that folds in the middle.

The company claims that the hinge on the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is tested to survive 30,000 cycles of folding and unfolding, which is a lot less than Samsung's claim of 2,00,000 folding cycles on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the hinge might last for a few years, it is definitely going to break later if not sooner.

While it is an Intel EVO-certified laptop with the latest 12th Gen processor, the folding display is the laptop's unique selling point, and it's not the performance. Even at a discounted price of Rs. 2,84,290, the device does feel expensive, and one should strictly buy this machine for a novelty factory.