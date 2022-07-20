Dell XPS 13 Plus Comes To India With A Unique Avatar

Dell has finally launched its redesigned 13-inch premium notebook -- the Dell XPS 13 Plus. What makes the new XPS 13 Plus is the seamless glass trackpad that extends through the entire length of the device.

The laptop also has a zero-lattice keyboard with minimal space between the keys. The combination of a seamless glass trackpad and the zero-lattice keyboard makes the Dell XPS 13 Plus one of the most compact 13-inch notebooks in the world.

Is Dell XPS 13 Plus Just A Looker Or Does It Has Right Hardware To Take On the Competition?

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is new in terms of design and hardware capabilities. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core P series processor (up to 28W TDP) and it is available with both Intel Core i5-1240P and Intel Core i7-1260P processors with 16GB RAM and 512 GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen4-based storage.

The Dell XPS laptops are always known for their high-resolution narrow bezel display and the XPS 13 Plus is no different. The device is equipped with a UHD+ resolution 13.4-inch screen with EyeSafe technology, which is said to reduce blue light to prevent eye fatigue.

Despite packing all this hardware, the XPS 13 Plus weighs 1.24KG and has a thickness of 15.28mm, which makes it easy to carry around. Even for the environment-conscious buyers, the XPS 13 Plus will be shipped in a box made out of 100 percent recycled or repurposed materials.

How Much Do Dell XPS 13 Plus Costs In India?

When compared to similarly powered laptops, the Dell XPS 13 Plus might seem like a slightly expensive laptop. The base model of the Dell XPS 13 Plus with 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and Intel Core i5-1240P will cost Rs. 1,59,990. Similarly, the high-end model of the Dell XPS 13 Plus with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage with Intel Core i7-1260P costs Rs. 1,79,990.

Both variants of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 will be available for purchase on Amazon and Dell.com starting the 23rd of July. If you are looking for a premium light-weight laptop with the latest hardware, then the Dell XPS 13 Plus will be the right pick.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles