Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Laptops From Asus, Acer, Lenovo, More

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 has become a highly-anticipated event, as the popular e-commerce retailer is believed to offer massive discounts and price cuts on the most desired products. The discount sale extends to many gadgets, including laptops. The Flipkart sale is offering a huge discount on laptops from top brands like Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, among others.

Laptops Deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is offering up to 42 percent discount on laptops from brands like Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. For instance, the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED with Intel EVO is available with a 34 percent discount, costing just Rs. 64,990 at the Flipkart sale.

Similarly, the Asus VivoBook K15 OLED Thin & Light laptop is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 50,990 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Similarly, the Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel i5 processor is available with a 27 percent discount and costs Rs. 64,990 at the Flipkart sale.

Interested buyers can also check out the Lenovo IdeaPad and MSI Modern 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 series processors available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. These laptops are now available for Rs. 34,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Deals on Gaming Laptops

If you're looking for gaming laptops, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has many discount deals for you. For instance, the Asus TUF gaming laptop is available with a 28 percent discount, costing just Rs. 54,990. This laptop features the A15 Ryzen 5 4600H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU.

Similarly, one can also check out the Acer Nitro 5 with the Ryzen 5600H chipset for gaming at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, costing just Rs. 66,990. That's not all. The Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/144 Hz support is available for Rs. 75,990 instead of its retail price of Rs. 1,07,990.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Deals You Can't Miss

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23 and will go on until September 30. Apart from the price cut deals, the sale is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card transactions. Buyers can also get 10 percent assured savings with Paytm too. So, you might get a bigger discount if you use these cards for purchases.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles