Gigabyte G5 Series of Gaming Laptops Launched in India With Dated 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Gigabyte, a known entity in the world of PC and gaming has officially launched its first set of gaming laptops - Gigabyte G5 KD, Gigabyte G5 GD, and the Gigabyte G5 MD in India. These laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core 11400H CPU with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and RTX 3000 series of graphics cards.

Amongst the three, the Gigabyte G5 GD is the most affordable model, which retails for Rs. 68,990. Similarly, the Gigabyte G5 KD and the Gigabyte G5 MD will cost Rs. 83,900, and Rs. 71,990, respectively. All three variants of the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptops are currently on sale via Flipkart.

What Makes Them Different

These laptops are differentiated by the GPU that they possess. The most expensive Gigabyte G5 KD comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU, while the mid-tier Gigabyte G5 MD offers NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. Lastly, the cheaper Gigabyte G5 GD comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU.

All three variants of the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop offer a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the same Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and offer 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD-based internal storage along with an additional NVMe slot and a 2.5 inches swappable bay.

The Gigabyte G5 weighs 2.2 kg, which is similar to other gaming laptops of this caliber and offers an extensive range of I/O. This includes an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB2.0 Type-A port, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a mini Displayport, an RJ45 ethernet port, a USB Type-C port, an SD card slot, and a dedicated headphone and microphone jack.

Gigabyte claims that the G5 series of gaming laptops are equipped with performance-grade thermal solutions based on a dual-fan solution. Similarly, these laptops also feature a DTS: X Ultra capable audio system with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound support.

Worth The Asking Price?

The Gigabyte G5 series of gaming laptops seem like good mid-tier machines, capable of handling modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution. One concerning aspect of these laptops is the fact that they are based on the dated 11th Gen Intel Core processors, especially considering the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors are just around the corner.

If you are buying a gaming laptop in 2022, we definitely recommend you to get a device with either the Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs or 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Laptops with the latest Intel/AMD offer better performance and efficiency when compared to a laptop like the Gigabyte G5 with dated 11th Gen Intel Core processors.