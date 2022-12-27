Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptops With Intel 12th Gen Core i5, RTX 3060 Launched: Specifications, Price

Taiwanese computer peripherals company, Gigabyte, has introduced its latest Gigabyte G5 KE, Gigabyte G5 ME, and Gigabyte G5 GE gaming laptops in India. These laptops are powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 processors and join the previously launched Gigabyte G5 GD, the Gigabyte G5 MD, and the Gigabyte G5 KD notebooks. Gigabyte's G5 gaming laptops promise to offer an enhanced gaming experience owing to the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs at their helm. Let's have a detailed look at their specifications below.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptops: Key Features

The Gigabyte G5 gaming laptops come with a thin and light chassis for portability. They weigh just 1.9kg and are lighter than most gaming laptops on the market. Not just for gaming, these laptops can be used as productivity tools as well.

The Gigabyte G5 gaming laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum frequency of 4.5GHz. However, the three models get different GPUs. The Gigabyte G5 KE is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the Gigabyte G5 ME gets the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the Gigabyte G5 GE comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. Furthermore, the laptops come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM with 3200MHz frequency.

Staying true to its gaming credentials, the Gigabyte G5 laptops deploy a Windforce cooling technology comprising 59-blade dual fans, five heat pipes, and four exhaust vents to offer sustained gaming and multimedia performance. Gigabyte claims that owing to its superior cooling tech, the CPU and GPU of the G5 laptops can run at maximum speeds and still stay quiet, stable, and cool at all times.

What's performance without a good-quality display? The Gigabyte G5 notebooks flaunt a 15.6-inch IPS-level Anti-glare LCD with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display gets thin bezels that lend it a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent.

Some noteworthy features of the laptops include a 15-color illuminated full-size keyboard, two 2W stereo speakers, Dual-Array microphones, DTS: X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a 1MP webcam, among other features. The laptops are backed by 54Wh battery packs under their hoods. The G5 KE gets 180W charging support, whereas the G5 ME and the G5 GE make do with a 150W charger.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptops: Price, Availability

The Gigabyte G5 gaming laptops with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor are launched at a starting price of ₹77,887. They will be bundled with a 1-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 Personal. The laptops will be available to purchase via Flipkart and offline retail stores in India.