The Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop has been launched in the Indian market. The device has arrived as a budget Windows laptop featuring a compact display and a fast charging battery. The Infinix INBook X1 Neo has been launched in the country soon after the Infinix INBook X1 Slim series of notebooks, which were released in June this year.

Infinix INBook X1 Neo Sports An Aluminum Chassis

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo offers a lightweight aluminum body, which weighs just 1.24 kg and measures 14.8mm around the waist. The lightweight laptop comes with two stereo speakers, which are powered by DTS surround audio technology. The notebook offers a 14-inch display, which offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, 100% RGB support, and a brightness of 300 nits. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home version out-of-the-box.

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo is powered by the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, which is accompanied by the Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVME m.2 SSD storage. For video calling, there's a 720p HD webcam onboard the Infinix laptop. The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two microphones, and a 50 Wh battery, which supports 45W Type-C fast charging functionality.

Infinix INBook X1 Neo Price In India, Colors

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo has been priced at Rs. 24,990 in India. The laptop will be available from Flipkart starting from July 21 in Starfall Gray and Cosmic Blue color variants. The device will be competing against the likes of the Lenovo Ideapad 1 11IGL05, Asus Chromebook C223NA, Avita Essential NE14, and the HP 245 G7.

Infinix INBook X1 Neo Will Join INBook X1 Slim

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop will be joining the Infinix INBook X1 Slim series of laptops, which were launched in the country last month. The Infinix INBook X1 Slim series was launched in three variants, which are offered with the Intel Core i3, i5, and the i7 processor. All the notebooks were released with support for the Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim's Intel Core i3 variant has been priced at Rs. 29,990. The Core i5 version costs Rs. 32,990, while the Core i7 model is being offered for Rs. 49,990. They are available in Gray, Blue, Green, and Red color variants.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles