Infinix InBook X1 Neo Launched In India For Rs. 24,999

Infinix, owned by Transsion Group, has unveiled the high-anticipated Infinix InBook X1 Neo, a student-friendly laptop at affordable pricing. It packs innovative features for a laptop in this price segment and is expected to set a new standard, being the lightest and most powerful laptop. Let's take a look at the details of the Infinix InBook X1 Neo from here.

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo is priced at Rs. 24,999 and will go on sale on July 21 via Flipkart. There will be bank offers of 10% or up to Rs. 1,000 on using select bank credit or debit cards and choosing EMI payment option for a limited period.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Specs, Features

Infinix InBook X1 Neo weighs just 1.34 kg and has a slim profile measuring 14.8 mm in thickness, making it easily portable. This laptop features an aluminum alloy-based metal body, which ensures durability. There is a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display with a peak brightness of 300 nits and 100% sRGB color reproduction. It is ideal for basic gaming and video streaming for both home and office use.

In terms of performance, the Infinix InBook X1 Neo features an Intel Celeron processor clocked at 2.4GHz to help students. The processor is teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The company claims that this combination will assure 5x fast internal storage than usual HDD storage.

Backing the Infinix InBook X1 Neo is a 50W high-capacity battery that provides nearly 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback on a single charge. It can be charged by a 45W easy-to-carry multi-utility Type-C charging adapter.

Talking about other features, the Infinix laptop comes with a HD webcam, two-layer stereo speakers and advanced DTS sound technology, a backlit keyboard and a dual-star light camera feature. IT comes with the Ice Storm 1.0 cooling system to keep its temperature low even during prolonged hours of working. There is an SD card reader, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and mic combo.

