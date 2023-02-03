Infinix Zero Book Ultra With Intel Core i9 CPU Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications

Infinix introduced its premium Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop last week in India. Now, the notebook has gone on sale in the country and can be purchased via Flipkart. The notebook is aimed towards creators and packs in a 15.6-inch display, Intel's Iris Xe graphics, Intel's 12th Gen Core H processors, an AG glass touchpad, up to 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 70Whr battery, among other features.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra with a Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD comes at a price tag of ₹84,990. The lower Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is priced at ₹79,990. There are also Core i7 and Core i5 models priced at ₹64,990 and ₹49,990 respectively.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra boasts a premium metal construction with a "meteorite phase design with interstellar aesthetics" design. It's a thin and light notebook with a thickness of just 16.9mm thickness. The Zero Book Ultra flaunts a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution, 100 sRGB coverage, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its display can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits and comes with a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by Intel's 12th Generation Core H series processors. The notebook is offered with Intel Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 CPU options. The graphics duty is handled by Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can toggle between Eco, Balance, and Overboost modes with a flick of a switch on the side of the laptop. For enhanced performance and multitasking, the top model is equipped with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Storage can be expanded further via the empty SSD drive slot.

Some notable features of the notebook include Wi-Fi 6E, ICE Storm 2.0 dual fan cooling system, a fingerprint scanner, AG glass touchpad, Bluetooth v5.2, quad speakers, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop is backed by a 70Whr battery pack coupled with 96W fast charging support.