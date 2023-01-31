Infinix Zero Book Ultra With 12th Gen Core i9 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specs

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop in India, which is targeted toward creators. The laptop's top-of-the-line model is powered by Intel's 12th gen Core i9 processor. Let's have a look at what the Infinix Zero Book Ultra has to offer.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra features the 12th gen Intel Core H series processor. While the high-end model is powered by the Intel Core i9 processor, other models feature Core i7 and Core i5 options. The laptop features 96EU Iris Xe Graphics and comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The storage can be further expanded via the additional SSD drive slot.

On the display front, the Zero Book Ultra sports a 15.6-inch screen. The display features a Full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Moreover, it supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The display supports up to 400 nits of brightness and a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra is equipped with a 70 Whr battery which supports 96W fast charging. Connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for data transfer, one USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and one HDMI 1.4 port. The laptop also features an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Additionally, the Zero Book Ultra comes with a full-size backlit chiclet keyboard. It also includes an AG Glass Touchpad with a multi-touch feature. The laptop has a fingerprint scanner for security. The device includes an over-boost switch that can be toggled for better performance. The laptop supports three modes-Eco, Balance, and Overboost mode.

Speaking of audio capabilities, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra features two 1W high-frequency and two 2W low-frequency speakers. The Infinix Zero Book is also equipped with two AI noise-canceling microphones.

Additionally, the device features an AI beauty cam with face tracking, background blur, and AI noise reduction. The Zero Book Ultra is slim, with a thickness of 16.9mm, and weighs 1.8kg.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra: Price, Availability

The top-end model of the Infinix Zero Book Ultra with Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD can be purchased for ₹84,990. Meanwhile, the model with Core i9 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at ₹79,990. The lower-end Core i7 model is priced at ₹64,990, while the Core i5 model retails for ₹49,990. The laptop will be available for sale exclusively via Flipkart from February 3, 2023.