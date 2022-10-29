Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop Launched; What’s New?

Lenovo is celebrating its 30th anniversary of launching the first ThinkPad laptop. To commemorate the occasion, the brand has launched the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition which comes with a unique logo. As a limited-edition laptop, the new ThinkPad X1 device brings in a few upgrades. Is it worth buying this device?

Lenovo has released about 5,000 units of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition. As far as the design is concerned, the new laptop features a carbon fiber top cover. It also comes with a 30th Anniversary Edition logo and a three-colored retro RGB ThinkPad logo. Additionally, TrackPoint replacement caps are colored green and blue.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Features

Upfront, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop flaunts a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2.8K resolution. Lenovo has offered 100 percent P3 color gamut support and a 90Hz refresh rate for the limited-edition laptop.

Under the hood, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition is powered by the Intel Core i7-1260P chipset paired with 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage. The Intel Iris CE Graphics is integrated with the chipset.

Lenovo has also included quad microphones with support for far-field audio pickup. It also comes with 1080p high-definition camera with Windows Hello face recognition support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop features 100 percent rapidly renewable bamboo and sugarcane fibers as part of its green initiative.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Price

Presently, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop is available only in Taiwan for NT$ 90,900 (around ₹2,32,999). A wider rollout will begin in December. As far as the price is concerned, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon standard model and the limited edition are priced similarly with about ₹2,000 difference.

But a good factor is that users get the updated Intel Core i7 chipset, 1TB of storage, and higher RAM with the 30th Anniversary Edition. If you're a Lenovo fan, getting the new anniversary edition laptop can be a good investment, especially since the brand is shipping it with additional freebies and gifts.