Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop With OLED, Intel 13th Gen CPU Launched In India: Specifications, Price

Lenovo has added its latest Yoga 9i to its Yoga series of laptops lineup in India. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1 laptop and is powered by Intel's 13th Generation processors and are intel Evo certified. It also features an OLED touchscreen display, Dolby Vision, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 75Wh battery, among other features. Let's take a detailed look at its specifications below.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop can be used in four different modes- laptop mode, stand mode, tent mode, or in tablet mode. The laptop sports a 14-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. The display also supports Vesa Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The laptop is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads. The processor is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Furthermore, the notebook is equipped with 16GB soldered LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 SSD drive.

To aid productivity, the laptop features a glass touchpad and a Lenovo Precision Pen 2, which is included in the box. For entertainment purposes, it packs in four Bowers & Wilkins speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and Dolby Vision support.

Advertisement

Some other notable features include a 2MP hybrid FHD/infrared camera, face unlock, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, one USB Type-A Gen 3.2 port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a headphone jack. The Yoga 9i is powered by a 75Wh battery under the hood, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery backup.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Price, Availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptops come at a starting price of ₹1,74,990 in India. They can be purchased via Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital stores, and Lenovo exclusives stores across the country. You can pre-order the laptops on Lenovo's website.