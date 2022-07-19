LG Gram (2022) Laptops Launched In India: Features, Specifications, And Pricing Details

LG has officially launched its latest lineup of thin-and-light laptops -- the LG Gram (2022) in India. These laptops are equipped with the latest specifications such as 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, LPDDR5 RAM, and PCIe Gen 4-based SSDs.

The LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q) laptops feature a 16:10 aspect ratio display with anti-glare finish. These laptops also offer an FHD or 1080p web camera with an IR sensor to assist Windows Hello face to unlocking.

Along with up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, these laptops are also 3rd Gen Intel Evo certified. While LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), and the LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1) come with a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution panel, the LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q) comes with a WUXGA (1920 x 1200), featuring a slim bezel design.

The LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q) is currently one of the lightest 17-inch laptops in India that just weighs 1,350 grams or 1.35KG. Similarly, the LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q) and the LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q) weighs 1,199 gram, and 999 grams, respectively. These laptops also come with a hidden hinge design with a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

Just like the previous generation LG Gram laptops, the latest models also come with MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability certification. On top of that, these laptops use a USB Type-C port for charging, and the same charger can also be used for charging smartphones, tablets, and iPads.

All four models of LG Gram (2022) also support Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 technology and allow faster data transfer speeds and can support high-resolution and high-refresh-rate external monitors. Despite being thin-and-light laptops the LG Gram 16 and the LG Gram 17 are equipped with an 80Whr battery.

Pricing And Availability

All four models of the LG Gram (2022) laptops will be available in online and offline stores starting today. These laptops will also be available on Amazon as a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The price for these new laptops starts at Rs. 94,999 for the LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q).

