Worlds Most Powerful Gaming Laptop Now Available In India: MSI Titan GT77 12UHS

MSI has officially launched the first set of 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPU-based laptops with a starting price of Rs. 2,79,990 in India. When it comes to computing power, these are currently the most powerful laptops in the country and across the world. Not just that, the Titan GT77 12UHS is also one of the first laptops in the world to support PCIe Gen 5 technology.

The Titan GT77 12UHS is the premium flagship gaming laptop, powered by the Intel Core i9-12900HX with the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The computer also has three PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots and a single PCIe Gen 5 SSD slot. Similarly, the laptop also has an improved cooling solution with four fans and seven heat pipes. To power all these components, the laptop ships with a massive 330W power adapter.

The CPU on the Titan GT77 12UHS can reach up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) while the OverBoost technology can offer a combined power of 250W for both CPU and GPU. As per the memory, it can support up to 128GB DDR5 type RAM (four slots) and can support up to 32TB SSD (8GB per slot), making it one of the most capable laptops of this year.

The laptop comes with a massive 17.3-inch IPS LCD grade 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a SteelSeries mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and there is a 720p web camera at the top. It is currently the most expensive laptop from the company and the Titan GT77 12UHS costs Rs. 5,26,990.

MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS

The MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS is currently the most affordable 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPU-based laptop in the country. The CPU is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, and the device costs Rs. 2,79,990 in India.

MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UHS

In terms of design, the Raider GE67 HX 12UHS is similar to the MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS. The difference is in the hardware as the laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor with RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU and costs. The MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UHS costs Rs. 4,47,990 in India.

MSI Raider GE77 HX 12UGS

The Raider GE77 HX 12UGS also comes with the Intel Core i7 HX processor with RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. This laptop costs Rs. 2,85,990 which is slightly more expensive than the MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS as it packs a better and larger display.

MSI Raider GE77 HX 12UHS

The Raider GE77 HX 12UHS comes with the Intel Core i9 HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. The device carries a retail price of 4,81,990, which is slightly more affordable than the MSI Titan GT77 12UHS.

The key differences between the MSI Raider GE77 HX 12UHS are the cooling solution and the overall design, whereas the MSI Raider GE77 HX 12UHS is slightly lighter and thinner than the MSI Titan GT77 12UHS.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles