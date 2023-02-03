Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing, Launch Offers Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops were launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on Wednesday. The Book 3 series comprises the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro. Samsung has now taken the wraps off the India pricing of its latest laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series: Price in India, Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro base model starts at ₹1,31,990, while the high-end model is priced at ₹1,65,990. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at ₹1,55,990 and the high-end model retails for ₹1,79,990. Finally, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most expensive of the lot, priced at ₹2,81,990.

Launch offers include an instant cashback of ₹10,000 for customers buying the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Meanwhile, customers purchasing the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series can avail instant cashback of ₹8,000.

Additionally, buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can purchase the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor for ₹1,999 only. Customers opting for the Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel core i5 model can get the Galaxy Buds 2 for ₹1,999. Buyers purchasing the Intel Core i7 model of the Book 3 Pro can avail benefits worth ₹16,000. Moreover, they can get an upgrade from 512GB to 1TB for free. Furthermore, Samsung is offering no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Pro 360 are already up for pre-reservation in India. On the other hand, pre-booking for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will commence from February 14, 2023. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Book 3 series through Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, online stores, and major retail shops.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Ultra sport a 16-inch display. All models feature a dynamic AMOLED 2X display with S Pen support. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 3K resolution, and 400 nits of peak brightness.

As for the processing power, the Galaxy Book 3 series is available in 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processor options. It is accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptops feature up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.