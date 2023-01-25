Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series up for Pre-Reservation in India; Everything to know

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event just a week away, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy Book 3 series in India. The company's upcoming series of laptops is set to arrive alongside the Galaxy S23 series at the event, slated for February 1, 2023. Those who pre-book the Galaxy Book 3 can avail a host of benefits. Let's have a look at what Samsung has on offer for Indian consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pre-Reservation Discounts and Perks

Interested buyers can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Samsung's official website, Samsung Smart Plazas, Samsung Smart Cafes, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as retail outlets. Do note that the pre-booking window is open until February 1, 2023. Additionally, buyers will only be eligible for the pre-reserve offers if they purchase and activate the product by March 31, 2023.

Buyers who pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail shops will receive eVouchers worth ₹5,000. These eVouchers are valid until April 30, 2023.

On the other hand, by pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Samsung Smart Plazas or Smart Cafes, buyers will receive 5,000 Smart Club points, which are worth ₹5,000. These points are valid for three months and can be redeemed on the purchase of a product at Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas.

In addition, by signing up for the Samsung Shop App, buyers will get a Welcome Voucher worth ₹2,000. That's not all, they will also get 2% loyalty points.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Rumored Features

Although Samsung hasn't divulged information about the Galaxy Book 3 series, there's no dearth of rumors surrounding the company's upcoming laptop lineup. We can expect the Galaxy Book 3 series to include the Samsung Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

As for the specifications, it is rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 will sport a 15-inch display. Meanwhile, the Book 3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch options. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Ultra may feature a 16-inch display.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H processor. It will feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.