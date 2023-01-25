Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series up for Pre-Reservation in India; Everything to know

By
Advertisement

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event just a week away, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy Book 3 series in India. The company's upcoming series of laptops is set to arrive alongside the Galaxy S23 series at the event, slated for February 1, 2023. Those who pre-book the Galaxy Book 3 can avail a host of benefits. Let's have a look at what Samsung has on offer for Indian consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pre-Reservation Discounts and Perks

Interested buyers can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Samsung's official website, Samsung Smart Plazas, Samsung Smart Cafes, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as retail outlets. Do note that the pre-booking window is open until February 1, 2023. Additionally, buyers will only be eligible for the pre-reserve offers if they purchase and activate the product by March 31, 2023.

Buyers who pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail shops will receive eVouchers worth ₹5,000. These eVouchers are valid until April 30, 2023.

On the other hand, by pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series via Samsung Smart Plazas or Smart Cafes, buyers will receive 5,000 Smart Club points, which are worth ₹5,000. These points are valid for three months and can be redeemed on the purchase of a product at Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas.

Advertisement

In addition, by signing up for the Samsung Shop App, buyers will get a Welcome Voucher worth ₹2,000. That's not all, they will also get 2% loyalty points.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Rumored Features

Although Samsung hasn't divulged information about the Galaxy Book 3 series, there's no dearth of rumors surrounding the company's upcoming laptop lineup. We can expect the Galaxy Book 3 series to include the Samsung Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

As for the specifications, it is rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 will sport a 15-inch display. Meanwhile, the Book 3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch options. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Ultra may feature a 16-inch display.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H processor. It will feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

More LAPTOPS News

Infinix Zero Book Ultra To Launch In India On January 31: Features Detailed

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop With OLED, Intel 13th Gen CPU Launched In India: Specifications, Price

CES 2023: HP Dragonfly Pro Series Productivity Laptops Announced

New LG Gram Laptops Announced At CES 2023: Features To Check Out

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Spotted In Bluetooth SIG Database; Design Revealed

Intel 13th Gen Mobile Processors Launched; 32 New CPUs Announced

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go Edition Launched: Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptops With Intel 12th Gen Core i5, RTX 3060 Launched: Specifications, Price

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Review: One for the Creators

Apple Could Be Working on a Foldable MacBook Due in 2025

Apple MacBook Air M1 Available at Discount on Croma; How to Buy it for ₹79,990?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Up For Pre-Orders in India; Features Intel i7 Chips, 120Hz Displays
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: laptops Galaxy Unpacked
Published On January 25, 2023
Read more...