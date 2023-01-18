Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G Launched: Check Specifications, Price

Samsung recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 premium laptop with a "360-degree hinge" and indicated it would also launch a new portable computer in the budget-friendly segment. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has officially arrived. The Galaxy Book2 Go, just like the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, but packs an upgraded processor. Let's look at all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G including specifications, features, price, and availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has been positioned as a compact-yet-powerful laptop. Samsung promises the laptop delivers a "best-in-class mobile experience with 5G capabilities".

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G features a 14-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution and a 180-degree hinge. The laptop has a large trackpad, a webcam, and a keyboard, but lacks a dedicated number pad.

The Galaxy Book2 Go is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset, which is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The new SD 7c+ Gen 3 appears to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. Qualcomm and Samsung claim the chipset packs a 40 percent faster CPU and a 35 percent more powerful GPU compared to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which powered the first edition of the Galaxy Book Go laptop.

The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3200MHz and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Book2 Go has a 42.3Wh battery and should ship with a 45W charging adapter. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book 2 Go can last up to 21 hours if used for video playback.

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has dual SIM (eSIM+pSIM) connectivity and runs Windows 11 Home OS out-of-the-box. Other notable connectivity features and hardware include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth, 5G ENDC, and two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. A physical SIM card can be slotted inside a Nano SIM slot.

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G ships with Samsung-specific apps and services such as Quick Share, Link to Windows, Gallery, Multi Control, Auto Switch, Quick Share, and more. The laptop has secured a MIL-STD-810G certification. This means, which means it is resistant to small drops, a high range of temperature extremes, humidity, shocks, and vibrations. Despite the sturdy construction, the device is only 15.5mm thick and weighs just 1.44 kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G Price, Availability In India

Samsung has officially announced the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G and that means it will be available for purchase in India. The company will initially sell these laptops on its own e-commerce platform, but the device should eventually make its way, presumably on Flipkart, where its predecessor is currently available.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be available in a single Silver color variant, but there are two configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at GBP 649 (approx. ₹64,900), while the higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at GBP 749 (approx. ₹74,900).