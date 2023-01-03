Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go Edition Launched: Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC

After revealing the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 premium laptop with a "360-degree hinge", the South Korean tech giant has announced a new portable computer in the budget-friendly segment. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go, just like the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, is powered by a Qualcomm chipset. Let's take a look at all the available information about the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go edition, which is powered by the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go Edition Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a no-compromise, premium portable computer. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go is being positioned as a compact-yet-powerful laptop. The Galaxy Book2 Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset. Qualcomm and Samsung claim the chipset packs a 40 percent faster CPU and a 35 percent more powerful GPU compared to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which powers the first edition of the Galaxy Book Go laptop.

The chipset is paired with LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3200MHz. Samsung hasn't revealed the RAM, storage, and battery capacity yet. However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset has been fabricated on TSMC's 6nm node. Hence, it should be better than its predecessor at managing power consumption. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book 2 Go can last up to 21 hours if used for video playback.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go features a 14-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution and a 180-degree hinge. The laptop has a large trackpad, a webcam, and a keyboard without a dedicated number pad.

The Galaxy Book2 Go runs the ARM version of Windows 11, and ships with Samsung-specific apps and services such as Quick Share, Link to Windows, Gallery, Multi Control, Auto Switch, Quick Share, and more.

The laptop has secured a MIL-STD-810G certification. This means it is resistant to drops from small heights, a high range of temperature extremes, humidity, shocks, and vibrations. Despite the sturdy construction, the device is only 15.5mm thick and weighs just 1.44 kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go Edition Price, Availability

Samsung has currently announced the laptop in France. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Samsung's official website starting January 20, 2023.

Samsung hasn't confirmed if or when the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go will be available in India. However, the first edition of the Galaxy Book Go is currently available in India and sports an attractive price on Flipkart. Hence it is possible Samsung could launch the Galaxy Book2 Go in India soon.